DDN: “We are now in the era of imperial Israel. A new status quo is being established by the United States, Israel and their partners across the region and in Europe. War rules the world. Permanent genocide. There is no turning back. The Zionist empire of Israel is expanding. We are now in the process of the Greater Israel Project.”

“The longer this continues the more possible it will be in future to kill other children in other places. This is degrading our own humanity.”

Alex Karp: “I’m super proud of our stuff on the battle field and to kill our enemies and scare them because they know they will be killed.”

Palantir Technologies is run by Peter Thiel and Jewish billionnaire, Alex Karp. It is using an AI kill system to cull humanity.

Palantir Technologies has been essential to Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Alexander Caedmon Karp is an American businessman and the co-founder and CEO of software firm Palantir Technologies. He began his career investing in startups and stocks, and co-founded Palantir with Peter Thiel in 2003. In 2025, Time magazine named him in the Time 100 list of the world's most influential people. In 2025, his net worth has at times exceeded US$11billion, ranking him among the wealthiest 300 people in the world by Forbes and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index

Palantir Gotham is a software platform developed by Palantir Technologies, primarily used for intelligence and defense purposes. It helps organizations analyze large amounts of data to support decision-making in areas like national security and law enforcement.

Gotham's targeting offering supports soldiers with an Al-powered kill chain, seamlessly and responsibly integrating target identification and target effector pairing.

Operators experience enhanced situational awareness and effectiveness as Gotham streamlines critical decision-making in the modern battlespace.

Alex Karp: “We built the Digital Kill Chain.”

Iranian Missiles Pierce Israel’s Iron Dome.

Israel starts illegal wars then can’t handle the return. Jackson Hinkle: “ Don’t mess with a great power like Iran.”