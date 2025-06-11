Share this postDr Faiez Kirsten's HWP ReportWEBINAR RECORDING: DUAL PROTECTION AGAINST THE CURRENT EMF - NANOTECH WORLDWIDE GENOCIDE. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreWEBINAR RECORDING: DUAL PROTECTION AGAINST THE CURRENT EMF - NANOTECH WORLDWIDE GENOCIDE. REMJun 11, 202510Share this postDr Faiez Kirsten's HWP ReportWEBINAR RECORDING: DUAL PROTECTION AGAINST THE CURRENT EMF - NANOTECH WORLDWIDE GENOCIDE. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore24SharePART 1PART 2Prices of the products have been posted in the Telegram Group here SubscribeThanks for reading Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report! This post is public so feel free to share it.Share10Share this postDr Faiez Kirsten's HWP ReportWEBINAR RECORDING: DUAL PROTECTION AGAINST THE CURRENT EMF - NANOTECH WORLDWIDE GENOCIDE. Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore24Share
Indeed, they are amping the frequencies and what people are hearing is the ultrasound!!! It's gotten super loud over the past week or so. At times, it's unbearable and impossible to sleep because the noise just grabs all my attention and I cannot relax. I know how harmful ultrasound is. I've written a book about this: https://birthofanewearth.com/2019/07/the-dark-side-of-prenatal-ultrasound/ The book has been banned on Amazon and elsewhere so you know I'm over the target.
Ultrasound is a BIG part of why our children are so damaged: https://birthofanewearth.com/2025/05/the-ultrasound-autism-connection-upcoming-webinar-june-26/
There is ultrasound coming off all wireless devices. Cell phones use ultrasonic apps and all wireless frequencies are in the ultrasonic range. We are told humans can't hear these frequencies but that is 100% bullshit. Research "ultrasonic hearing". Here's an article I wrote about this: https://radiationdangers.com/microwave-hearing-and-tinnitus/is-it-tinnitus-or-is-it-microwave-auditory-effect/
Also see: https://radiationdangers.com/microwave-hearing-and-tinnitus/ultrasonic-waves-are-everywhere-can-you-hear-them/
And: https://radiationdangers.com/microwave-hearing-and-tinnitus/cell-phone-tower-tinnitus/
BTW - I've joined the telegram group but do not see prices for your devices. Where can I find out more about buying them?
Thanks for what you are sharing.
One more thing - you might be interested in an article I wrote in January of 2020, as soon as they started babbling about the "coronavirus". I knew immediately they were using the virus nonsense as a cover-up for radiation sickness. Here's the article: https://radiationdangers.com/2020/01/31/is-covid-19-a-cover-up-for-radiation-sickness/
Thank you so much for sharing this information. Much appreciated. So well done.