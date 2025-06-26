U R ROBOT.
Jeff Berwick talks to Dr. Ana Mihalcea about her work on the nanotechnology present in virtually everyone. He calls this his most important, and probably his most terrifying, video in years.
Discussion with Dr. Ana Mihalcea on Transhumanism, April 2023.
PART 1: Dual Protection Webinar. June 2025.
PART 2: Dual Protection Webinar. June 2025.
Technocracy, Transhumanism and the Artificial Agenda. Webinar hosted June 2021.
‘Great Reset’ Panel Discussion, Oude Molen Eco Village, Cape Town, South Africa. April 2021.
Billions contaminated.
IS THIS THE END OF HUMANITY AS WE KNOW IT? PEOPLE HAVE BEEN TURNED INTO PROGRAMMED, REMOTE-CONTROLLED CYBORGS.
For further information or to join send a WhatsApp or Telegram message to 0784162673 or email to faiez@brainscience.co.za.
WEBINAR RECORDING: DUAL PROTECTION AGAINST THE CURRENT EMF - NANOTECH WORLDWIDE GENOCIDE.
