ARE YOU PROTECTED AGAINST THE UNFOLDING WORLDWIDE ENSLAVEMENT AND EXTERMINATION AGENDA? ARE YOU PROTECTED AGAINST THE UNFOLDING ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE?
Nanobots creating zombies.
CounterAct the nano attack on you now! Reply to find out how.
Electromagnetic fields in the head.
Russian hacker uncovers the database tracking computer chips from the Covid-19 injections.
Then covid injections have transformed people.
Are you complying with, or CounterActng the agenda?
“The greatest stunt…trick, the devil ever played on humanity was teaching the world he didn’t exist. We’ve been gaslit and distracted by this concept of a coronavirus that’s infectious and everyone’s that comes forward to validate the experts and witnesses that you’ve had on your show saying, ‘Hey! People are magnetic! People are having weird neurological and CNS dysfunction. We’re looking under the microscope of people (people’s blood) who have been injected and there’s self-assembling nanotechnologies’.” Karen Kingston, October 2022. “We’re ignoring the evil itself. Why are we being gaslit about a virus that is clinically, statistically, evolutionary and scientifically impossible to infect people and not talking about the artificial intelligence nanoweapon that’s been unleashed on the American people.”
WEBINAR RECORDING: DUAL PROTECTION AGAINST THE CURRENT EMF - NANOTECH WORLDWIDE GENOCIDE.
Thanks for reading Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Watching on my only functioning device which is an iPhone 7 makes understanding challenging , on the 2 requiring reading the transcript . however I get the idea /s. And sad to say they make sense based on my own subjective experience.
Without the grace n mercy of God ( I’m talking Father Son and Holy Ghost) I would have little chance of comprehension.
May God have mercy on us all .