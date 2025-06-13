Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
11h

Appreciation and blessings from Sydney Australia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Faiez Kirsten
Phillip F McCabe's avatar
Phillip F McCabe
13h

For your only hope of salvation, go to www.JohnTheBaptist.us All gods are false, but the One, True Catholic God. Find salvation, only at JohnTheBaptist.us

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Faiez Kirsten
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture