Greetings

The Identity Reset Summit is officially opening its doors again.

This time, they’ll be broadcasting live across both European and U.S. time zones, making it easier to join wherever you are in the world.

If you’ve already registered, we’re excited to welcome you.

If you haven’t yet, there’s still time to claim your free seat.

Have you ever made real progress and then a few months later you’re right back in the same old patterns? Same stress, same reactions, same “why am I doing this again?”

And have you ever wondered why it keeps happening, no matter how hard you “work on yourself”?



What we’ve seen is that a lot of smart, driven people try to fix this with discipline, tactics, and another book. And sometimes it helps for a short period of time.

But the real shift happens when you change something deeper and far more powerful - your identity, the version of yourself you believe you are when no one is watching.

That’s why we want to invite you to the Identity Reset Summit - a free 4-day online event happening July 9-12, 2026.



It was created by our partners at REAL Success Network, We Are Creation, and Summits for Impact - three teams behind transformative events and education that have reached millions of people worldwide, all built around helping people create lasting change.

Join 25+ extraordinary teachers, including Michael Beckwith, Marisa Peer, Danny Morel, Brandon Bays, Ken Honda, Mike Chang, Dr. Espen, Dr. Shefali, Dr John Demartini, Dr. Alex Howard and more, for four days of guided identity reset across mind, heart, body and money.

The summit runs live across both EU and US time zones, so wherever you are in the world, you’ll find a session time that works for you. No need to stay up at odd hours or miss anything.

Register Free

Over four powerful days, you’ll explore:

✅ Mind: how your current identity was formed (without your conscious input), and the patterns it created

✅ Heart: how to release the emotional weight you’ve been carrying so the old version of you can finally let go

✅ Body: practices that help the shift move from “I get it” to “I feel it”

✅ Money: how to relate to wealth and success from a healthier foundation so the change actually holds

The best part? It’s completely FREE to attend. And because it’s LIVE, you’re not just watching passively - you can join the chat, share what’s coming up, and ask questions in real time.

If you’ve been trying to change on your own and it keeps slipping, don’t do this one solo. These four days are built to help you feel the shift while it’s happening and make it easier to keep going the next day.

P.S. If you register now, you’ll get instant access to two bonus interviews to start shifting things right away (before Day 1 even starts):

✨ Prince EA - a powerful reset on identity and self-worth (so you stop living from labels you didn’t choose)

✨ Dr. John Demartini & Sharon Lechter - a practical look at the identity patterns behind money (so you can start changing how you think, act, and choose financially)

These free gifts are yours the moment you register HERE >>>

YOUR MIND HAS BEEN RUNNING THE SHOW WITHOUT YOU. HERE’S WHY GETTING TO KNOW YOUR SUBCONSCIOUS MIND CHANGES EVERYTHING.

As Within So Without. The Natural Law of Correspondence. Most people spend their entire lives trying to change their outer circumstances while completely overlooking the one system that actually controls all of it: the subconscious mind. You can set goals, read books, attend seminars, and white-knuckle your way through willpower for a while. But if the deeper, automatic part of your mind isn’t aligned with what you’re consciously trying to build, you’ll keep ending up back where you started. Your chronic illness just never gets cured and you battle to achieve goals you set for yourself.

This is the gap that keeps so many people stuck — and it’s exactly the gap that understanding the subconscious mind is designed to close.

The Mind Beneath the Mind

Your conscious mind is the part of you reading this sentence right now — it thinks, analyzes, plans, and makes decisions. But research in cognitive psychology and neuroscience suggests the conscious mind accounts for only a small fraction of your mental activity. The vast majority of what you do, feel, and believe is run by the subconscious: the storehouse of memories, beliefs, habits, and emotional patterns that operate below the level of your awareness.

Think of the subconscious as the autopilot system of your life. It governs the habits you don’t think about, the emotional reactions that fire before you can reason your way out of them, the self-talk running quietly in the background, and the beliefs about your own worth and capability that were largely installed before you were even old enough to question them. It doesn’t judge whether these programs are helpful — it simply runs them, faithfully, again and again, because that is its job.

Why Awareness of the Subconscious Matters

If the subconscious is running most of the show, then trying to change your life using only conscious willpower is a bit like trying to redirect a river with your hands. It might work for a moment, but the underlying current is still pulling in its original direction. Understanding this distinction changes the entire approach to personal growth.

It explains the gap between intention and action

Almost everyone has experienced wanting something deeply such as better health or more confidence while consistently behaving in ways that work against that goal. This isn’t a character flaw or a lack of discipline. It’s usually a sign that a subconscious belief or pattern is in conflict with the conscious goal. Awareness of this dynamic removes a tremendous amount of self-blame and replaces it with something far more useful: a clear, specific problem to solve.

It reveals where your patterns actually came from

Many of the beliefs guiding adult behavior were formed in childhood, in moments of repetition or emotional intensity, long before critical thinking was fully developed. Such beliefs are rarely acquired through careful, rational analysis. They are acquired through repeated experience and emotional association — and then quietly direct decisions for decades. Recognizing this allows people to finally separate “this is true about the world” from “this is just a pattern I learned.”

It puts you back in the driver’s seat

Awareness alone doesn’t change a pattern, but it is the necessary first step. You cannot consciously work with something you don’t know is there. Once a person can recognize a subconscious pattern as it’s happening, they gain a kind of choice point that didn’t exist before — a small but powerful gap between stimulus and automatic response.

So, Can the Subconscious Actually Be Reprogrammed?

Yes — and this is the encouraging part. The subconscious mind is not fixed. It was shaped by repetition, emotion, and belief, and it can be reshaped the same way. This is supported by what’s known about neuroplasticity: the brain’s ability to form new neural pathways throughout life in response to new patterns of thought and behavior. Old programming doesn’t have to be permanent; it simply hasn’t been replaced yet.

Reprogramming the subconscious relies on a combination of certain principles and is not a mystical process. It requires understanding how the subconscious actually learns, and then applying that knowledge deliberately instead of leaving it to chance, childhood circumstance, or whatever message happened to be repeated to you the loudest.

What Changes When You Learn to Work With It

People who take the time to understand and consciously work with their subconscious mind often describe a shift that feels less like force and more like alignment. Goals stop requiring constant willpower because the internal belief system finally supports them rather than resisting them. Old patterns lose their automatic grip once they’re brought into conscious awareness and gradually replaced. The work becomes less about fighting yourself and more about becoming a deliberate participant in your own mental programming, rather than a passenger to it.

This Is the Work We Do Inside Subconscious Mind Academy

Subconscious Mind Academy was created for exactly this reason: to give people a clear, structured, and practical way to understand their subconscious mind and learn the tools to reshape it intentionally. Rather than relying on vague inspiration or sheer willpower, the program walks through the actual mechanics of how subconscious patterns form, how to identify the specific beliefs holding you back, and how to use proven, repeatable techniques to install new, supportive patterns in their place.

Understanding your subconscious mind isn’t a luxury for the curious — it’s one of the most practical forms of self-knowledge there is, because it touches every habit, decision, and relationship in your life. The question isn’t whether your subconscious is being programmed. It already has been, your whole life. The real question is whether you’ll keep leaving that programming to chance, or finally take an active role in directing it.

Subconscious Mind Academy — Learn how your mind really works, and how to make it work for you.

Message Dr Faiez Kirsten

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Learn how your mind really works, and how to make it work for you.

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Programmed like a computer