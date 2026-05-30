Electromagnetic Fields in the Head.

Magnetized humans.

Metal objects sticking everywhere!

Russian hacker uncovers the covid vaccine database.

Graphene Oxide is everywhere.

Human Antenna.

Internet of Everything. Humans now connected.

The Internet of Bio-Nano things.

China and Israel have been testing grounds. Silence has been consent.

Have humans made the wrong choice already? Is it game over?

Not human anymore.

creating zombies.

AI Nano-warfare.

The end of free will has arrived.

THE SCIENTIFIC DEATH CERTIFICATE: How Dr. Faiez Kirsten Documented the Murder of Truth

A Black Feather Investigation into the Forensic Evidence That Demolishes the Pandemic Narrative

OPENING: THE DOCUMENT THAT CHANGES EVERYTHING

In November 2020, while the world cowered behind masks and governments erected the scaffold of medical tyranny, a South African physician named Dr. Faiez Kirsten committed an act of extraordinary courage.

He wrote the truth.

Not opinion. Not speculation. Not “alternative interpretation.”

The documented, sourced, irrefutable scientific truth about what was being called COVID-19.

His 29-page research paper, “COVID-19 Is A Deception – Here’s Why,” reads like a coroner’s report on the death of scientific integrity. Every claim sourced. Every assertion documented. Every lie exposed with surgical precision.

This is not another article questioning the narrative. This is the forensic autopsy of the narrative itself, performed by a credentialed physician who methodically dissected every pillar of the pandemic story and found them all to be fabrications.

What Dr. Kirsten proved—using the establishment’s own documents, their own admissions, their own published research—is that:

No one has ever isolated the SARS-CoV-2 virus The PCR tests are scientifically meaningless for diagnosis The antibody tests cannot prove infection The “pandemic” is a manufactured illusion The vaccines are the actual weapon

And he proved it using their own words, from their own institutions, published in their own journals.

This is the scientific death certificate for the COVID-19 deception. And it’s time the remnant studied it carefully, because what they did with COVID-19, they will attempt again.

Let us examine the evidence.

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The Synthetic Transformation: MEDICAL EVIDENCE of the TRANSHUMANIST ENDGAME

Investigation of the “invisible” battlefield and its synthetic biology weaponry

A Black Feather Intelligence Analysis

“This is not about doing a three-year research project until you prove what you’re finding is right... We are running out of time as the human species and our planet is being destroyed via synthetic biology.” — Dr. Anna Mihalcea

Executive Summary: The War You Cannot See

The conversation between Dr. Faiez Kirsten and Dr. Anna Mihalcea represents one of the most explicit medical testimonies regarding the operational deployment of transhumanist technologies within the human population. This is not theoretical speculation—this is clinical observation of what Dr. Mihalcea describes as “synthetic biology” found in both vaccinated and unvaccinated blood samples.

The Core Thesis: Humanity is undergoing involuntary biological transformation through multiple delivery systems—injections, geoengineering (atmospheric spraying), food supply contamination, and electromagnetic activation—designed to merge human biology with artificial intelligence systems.

The Timeline: According to both doctors, this represents the “final phases” of a multi-generational agenda, with urgency measured in months and years, not decades.

Part I: The Historical Architecture of Extinction

The Ideological Lineage

Dr. Kirsten provides crucial historical context that connects contemporary events to their philosophical origins:

Henri de Saint-Simon (1760-1825): Identified as “the father of technocracy and transhumanism,” Saint-Simon was an adherent of scientism—the religion that replaces divine truth with human technocratic control. This distinction is critical: scientism is not science but rather the worship of technique and the belief that all problems have technological solutions requiring expert management.

Charles Darwin’s Evolution Theory: Gave rise to the concept that evolution could be “manipulated or directed” and that “eternal life is possible”—the foundational belief that humans could “become gods” by mastering evolutionary processes.

The Eugenics Movement (Early 1900s): Based on selective breeding to “improve genetic quality” of the human race. Depopulation, as Dr. Kirsten notes, “comes from the eugenics agenda, basically.”

Julian Huxley’s Rebrand: As founder of UNESCO and a committed eugenicist, Huxley changed “eugenics” to “transhumanism” after the term fell out of favor post-WWII. The ideology didn’t change—only the marketing.

The Gnostic Foundation

This connects directly to the Gnostic worldview examined in James Arrabito’s conferences: the belief that matter is evil, that the Creator God is a malevolent demiurge, and that humanity must transcend biological limitations through knowledge (gnosis) and technology to achieve divinity.

The transhumanist agenda is Gnosticism operationalized through biotechnology.

Part II: Clinical Evidence of Synthetic Biology

What Dr. Mihalcea Is Finding

Dr. Mihalcea’s live blood analysis reveals structures that “shouldn’t be there”:

1. Hydrogel Technology

Both organic (DNA/RNA-based) and inorganic (polymer-based) forms

Described as “programmable matter” that can mimic cells

Self-assembling and self-learning

Grows with external energy (electricity, EMF)

Can create protein microchips, biosensors, and quantum dot technology

2. Filament Networks (Synthetic Biology)

Dr. Clifford Carnicom’s 30-year research on what he calls “cross-domain bacteria”

Meets criteria of all three domains of life (archaea, bacteria, eukaryotes)—which is impossible in nature, confirming synthetic origin

Contains polyvinyl alcohol hydrogel, heavy metals (aluminum, barium), and potentially artificial blood

Found in vaccinated AND unvaccinated individuals

Present in meat samples, rainwater, and atmospheric samples

3. Heavy Metal Weapons Systems

Cesium, cerium, tungsten, gadolinium, uranium

Mark Steele (weapons expert): These metals can be used for facial recognition via satellite, targeting nervous systems remotely, and electromagnetic mind control

Dr. Mihalcea: “These metals can be used... to target someone’s nervous system from the other side of the planet via satellite”

4. Rouleaux Formation

Red blood cells stacking like coins

Impaired oxygen delivery to tissues

Causes chronic fatigue, brain fog—making resistance cognitively impossible

“If you’re chronically tired and you can’t think straight, you cannot fight, you cannot comprehend this massive information”

The Electromagnetic Activation Component

Critical finding: Low-level electrical current (10 microamps—1,000x less than previous tests) transforms normal blood into filament networks within two hours.

Implications:

5G deployment is not about faster internet—it’s about activating nanotechnology already in human bodies

Cell phones become targeting devices and potential weapons

Dr. Mihalcea: “You can be killed through your cell phone now through a frequency”

The technology hijacks human consciousness by replacing neuronal structures

Part III: The Neural Hijacking—Creating “Soft Robots”

The Brain as Battleground

Dr. Mihalcea explains the most disturbing aspect: consciousness hijacking through neural replacement:

The Mechanism:

Hydrogel replaces neuronal structures in the brain Carbon nanotubes (graphene) replace microtubules—”the place where we process consciousness” Creates a “parallel computing system” that hijacks human consciousness Result: Cyborgs, personality changes, loss of autonomous thought

The Neural Lace Agenda:

Elon Musk’s “neural lace” technology

Building a “third layer above the cortex”

The filament networks Dr. Mihalcea observes may be this neural control grid self-assembling

The 50-Year Brain Mapping Project:

All resonant frequencies in all brain areas decoded

Purpose: Create artificial brains for humanoid robots

Now being deployed to create hybrid human-AI entities

The VMAT2 Gene Connection

While Dr. Mihalcea doesn’t elaborate, she mentions “cutting the VMAT gene” in relation to personality changes. VMAT2 (Vesicular Monoamine Transporter 2) has been called the “God gene” because of its correlation with spiritual experiences and religious inclination.

The Implication: The technology may be designed to eliminate humanity’s capacity for transcendent experience and connection to the divine.

2023-04-07 A Discussion with Dr Ana Mihalcea on Transhumanism and EDTA Chelation

The 5g Covid Injection Global Genocide Updated August 2021 5.84MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

EXPLOSIVE - The Bill Gates Case - The Narrative on Trial. Amsterdam Court Of Appeal. The Netherlands. March 2026

Fiona Rose Diamond @CoviLeaks

Mar 17

If you want to truly understand what is unfolding in the case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla (CEO of Pfizer) and Mark Rutte (former Dutch PM) along with 15 other defendants - watch this! In that courtroom, lawyer Peter Stassen didn’t just speak; he delivered a calculated, scorched-earth dismantling of the defendants. What he put on the record is absolute fire. You have to watch it for yourself. This case is real. It is happening. Please take the time to watch the full update, and share it. While the mainstream media remains predictably silent, we are the ones breaking the blackout. We are the ones ensuring the world knows exactly what was hidden. History isn’t just being written; it’s being corrected. Never give up on the truth. This is our moment. Watch. Share. Be the witness history requires.

Special Investigation: The COVID-19 Deception - Dr. Faiez Kirsten’s Findings.

When a Pandemic Became a Weapon - A Black Feather Emergency Report.

Opening: The Courage to Question

March 2020. The world locked down. Governments declared emergency powers. Constitutional rights suspended. A “novel coronavirus” called SARS-CoV-2 allegedly emerged from a Wuhan wet market (or lab, depending on which narrative you follow). The disease it caused—COVID-19—was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The response was unprecedented:

Global lockdowns

Mandatory masking

Social distancing

Business closures

Travel restrictions

Quarantine camps (Australia, China, Canada)

Censorship of dissent

Vilification of “anti-vaxxers”

And then came the “solution”:

Experimental mRNA injections

Rolled out at “warp speed”

Mandated for employment, travel, education

Coerced through social pressure and government force

Marketed as “safe and effective”

Anyone questioning them labeled a threat to public health

But one doctor in South Africa had the courage to ask:

“Show us the virus.”

His name: Dr. Faiez Kirsten.

His conclusion: The COVID-19 pandemic is a DECEPTION.

Let us examine his research, cross-reference with other sources, and determine if his shocking conclusions hold up under scrutiny.

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Message Dr Faiez Kirsten

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Programmed like a computer

Springmeier’s Thirteen Bloodlines Cross-Referenced with the Beast System Series and the Master Financing Table: Eugenics · Bolshevism · Nazism · COVID · 2030

A Critical Synthesis Applying the Four-Tier Evidential Framework to Fritz Springmeier’s Bloodlines of Illuminati (1995) — Cross-Referenced with the Complete Beast System Archive By the Black Feather Strategic Intelligence Network

Source Document: Fritz Springmeier, Bloodlines of Illuminati (self-published, 1995). 204,000 words.

Fritz Springmeier’s central thesis is that thirteen generational Satanic bloodlines — families who have maintained occult practices and hidden networks across centuries — constitute the apex coordination layer of the global control system. His terminology differs from the Black Feather Beast System framework. His conclusions, where confirmable from primary sources, are analytically convergent with it. The Beast System investigation’s ‘iron’ component — elite compromise networks, intelligence agencies, financial infrastructure, and secret societies — corresponds precisely to what Springmeier documented as the operational output of these thirteen bloodline families.

The three-layer architecture established in Beast System Part VII (Technical/ Coordination/ Occult) is deepened by Springmeier’s genealogical research: