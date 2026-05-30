Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

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If U Think U Can Handle Truth's avatar
If U Think U Can Handle Truth
9h

Great compilation of not so great news...thank for trying to wake us up! Hoping you continue to do what you do! Thanks again for your all your effort!

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1 reply by Dr Faiez Kirsten
Lane's avatar
Lane
26m

Ill give up my free will when I'm dead.

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