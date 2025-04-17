The Unthinkable Threat: The Brain as the Battlescape

Ever since Winston Churchill declared in 1943 that “The empires of the future are the empires of the mind,” it was clear that social control was to be maintained, not so much by physical threat and coercion, but, rather, through psychological means.

The insidious power of propaganda, psychological operations, behavioural psychology, etc. to condition human perception and cognition cannot be underestimated. Nevertheless, novel 21st-century technologies are opening up frightening new possibilities for mind control by engaging directly with the brain.

In the context of the Omniwar, we must take seriously Pentagon neuroscience adviser James Giordano’s claim that the brain will be the 21st-century battlescape. Attacks on the brain through electromagnetic warfare have a long history, as do military intelligence projects to develop brain-computer interfaces. The White House’s Brain Initiative and the EU’s Graphene Flagship project have seen huge amounts of money flow into brain technology research. Syringe-injectable nanotechnologies exist that are capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier.

If it becomes possible to influence the brain via a combination of such technologies and acoustic, magnetic, and/or electrical frequencies, then the evil potential of weaponised neurotechnology may know no bounds.

David A. Hughes, author of “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy (Palgrave Macmillan, 2024) and Wall Street, the Nazis, and the Crimes of the Deep State (Skyhorse, 2024). He received his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Oxford University and holds doctorates in German Studies (Duke University) and International Relations (Oxford Brookes University).