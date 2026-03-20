Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

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If U Think U Can Handle Truth's avatar
If U Think U Can Handle Truth
1d

Always appreciate your offerings of help. Thank you!

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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
1d

That is Why the MSM brainwashing is so dangerous, it hurts your brain.

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