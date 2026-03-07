WHY DIGITAL ID MUST BE RESISTED AT ALL COSTS AND HOW TO AVOID THE DIGITAL PRISON.
Why Digital ID Must Be Resisted At All Costs And How To Avoid The Digital Prison.
You will own nothing and you will not be happy!
What the ruling class has planned for us is a nightmarish dystopia:
People own less and less, and even their feelings, thoughts, and intellectual property are increasingly monitored and controlled.
The content provided by AI is based on information that tech-companies have stolen from us.
All this stolen data and information is stored in the gigantic data centers of the tech oligarchs.
They control this data and thus control both our most private information and the entirety of human knowledge.
They can and will exploit and alter it at will.
Control over this data grants them almost absolute power.
Knowledge and narratives can be adapted at will or even completely fabricated and deliberately fed to certain people or the whole population.
Access to certain facts and truths can and will be denied to us.
In doing so, the ruling class effectively controls access to the truth itself and comes dangerously close to its goal of dictating our reality and virtually abolishing truth altogether.
Losing access to the truth is undoubtedly one of the greatest threats to humanity.
AI models are not optimized for truthfulness and are neither intelligent nor autonomous.
They have no consciousness and no will of their own.
They do what they are programmed to do.
They "act" solely in the interest of their owners, the members of the ruling class.
They are designed to ...
