Dear Friend,

My hands are shaking as I write this.

Because what’s coming isn’t a theory anymore—Africa is getting dangerously close to adopting a Digital ID system, one already being tested worldwide.

You’ve seen how these things start: a so-called “upgrade”, a promise of convenience.

But behind the polished language sits something else—a control system that can decide who can work, speak, or travel.

This is not a distant dystopia.

It’s happening now—a coordinated push to centralize power and quietly trade your freedom for “safety.”.

All wrapped in the comforting language of “innovation.”

Mae, let’s be real:

It’s not progress. It’s a trap—programmable, traceable, and weaponizable.

Here’s what life under a Digital ID can look like:

Permissions for daily life : work, travel, healthcare, and even worship could require system approval.

Surveillance by default: purchases, movements, and opinions monitored and stored.

Punishment for dissent: fines, bans, or blocks for views labeled “misinformation.”

Financial control: tied to digital currencies, so your money can be limited or switched off.

And it’s not just dangerous—it’s intentional.

The worst part? A Digital ID hands them the legal infrastructure to execute their globalist and ideological agenda without needing public consent.

Whether you agree or not won’t matter. You won’t have a choice.

For now, they still need your government’s cooperation. But once a global Digital ID goes live? The globalists won’t need your permission—or even your country’s government.

They’ll have direct access to your personal and biometric data, your wallet and more.

A single click, and funds vanish from our accounts automatically, instantly—through code, not votes or taxes.

A single click and you’re banned because you posted the wrong comment on your social sites.

We’ve already seen what happens when digital control meets ideology.

In Canada, during the 2022 “Freedom Truckers Convoy,” banks blocked and froze hundreds of protesters’ accounts at the behest of the Left-wing government, leaving some without access to medical and living funds overnight. No warning

In the UK, Nigel Farage—leader of Reform UK—found his accounts closed just for his political views.

If they could do that without Digital ID, imagine what they’ll do with it.

Tell Africa’s leaders: freedom is not negotiable—stop the Digital ID.

Africa’s governments are accelerating the roll-out—but we can still slam the brakes, if we act together now.

CitizenGO is already on the front lines: exposing hidden agendas, rallying citizens, and forcing leaders to back down.

Together, we’ve already delayed treaties, blocked laws, and made governments think twice before trading freedom for control.

Now we need your voice to send a clear message: implementing Digital ID will trigger a public backlash they can’t afford.

They still need your country’s cooperation—but if enough of us say NO now, the whole system collapses before it locks in place..

Let’s make them see that people are watching—and that we will not consent to being controlled.

Thanks for standing up in this fight,

Rocio D’Angelo and the entire CitizenGO Team

P.S. This goes beyond politics - it’s about control over your money, your choices, and your life.



Once Digital ID is implemented, every transaction you make can be monitored, restricted, or denied. Your loved ones will feel it too. If we wait, undoing it gets harder. Please sign now. Will you stand with us and demand Africa rejects Digital ID before it’s too late?

What’s coming could change how you live:

Governments and Big Tech are rolling out Digital ID systems—tying your ID, money, and movements under government control.

This is how freedom ends — rights become permissions.

Sign now to say NO to Digital ID before they lock it in.

Here's the email we sent you earlier on this:

I wish I were exaggerating. But what’s coming could change how you live.

I’m writing because your government—backed by global elites and Big Tech—is building a system that will decide whether you can work, travel, or even speak freely: Digital ID. And they intend to force you into it!

My hands are literally shaking as I write this.

Because what’s coming isn’t a theory anymore—it’s already being tested.

They call it modernization.

But you and I both know what it really is: an infrastructure for control.

Let me be crystal clear: a Digital ID links your identity, your bank account, your health records, and your movements into one centralized system.

The longer this Digital ID plan moves forward, the harder it will be to undo. That’s why we need your name today—before the Digital ID system goes live.

Will you sign the petition right now—to send a clear message to Africa’s leaders: REJECT the digital ID before they lock us into this digital surveillance?

Imagine this for a moment:

You go to pay for a train ticket, and your app flashes red.

A rule changed. Your “carbon limit” is hit, or your account faces a “safety review” because of a post you shared.

No ticket. No appeal. No freedom—just a system deciding.

That’s what a centralized Digital ID makes possible.

Not all at once. Step by step. And once it’s routine, it’s very hard to undo.

Here’s how the control creeps in:

In Brussels, large-scale pilots of the European Digital Identity Wallet are already underway, with every EU country obliged to issue one by 2026. This will connect citizens’ IDs, medical data, tax records, and potentially payment information in one government-controlled app

In the United Kingdom , the Prime Minister has already announced a Digital ID: the “One Login for Government” will merge every service—taxes, healthcare, benefits—into one account.

Canada, has just approved a national standard that lets banks and governments fuse financial data with digital IDs. This would allow near-total visibility of your personal spending, travel, and communication history.

In Australia, the government is pushing its Digital ID Bill through Parliament, granting the state power to centralize identity verification and access to services, despite public backlash over privacy risks and potential misuse by authorities.

In Mexico, the biometric CURP is law—fingerprints, facial scans, and signatures stored in a centralised database under state control.

In India , booking a train ticket will soon require Aadhaar authentication—proof that a number, not a person, is what ultimately travels.

Currently, across Latin America, the World Bank’s ID4D program and UN–Gates Foundation initiatives are quietly expanding biometric databases to 50 nations by 2028.

Different governments.

Same blueprint.

Total surveillance disguised as convenience.

Once that switch is flipped, every aspect of your life—every purchase, every trip, every opinion—becomes traceable and punishable.

It starts quietly – “for your security.”

Your bank account is linked to your digital ID. Then one day, a transaction gets flagged—a donation, a purchase, a transfer—marked “politically sensitive.”

No explanation. Just a notice on your screen: “Transaction under review.”

Next, your card stops working at the petrol station because fuel is “non-essential for the planet.”—bureaucrats will decide what you’re “allowed” to buy.

A new carbon policy caps your travel distance— each purchase, flight, or drive will be tracked and tallied. Reach your monthly carbon limit, and the system simply blocks the next transaction: “Trip exceeds allowed emissions.”—for the planet, of course.

Soon, even speaking becomes a risk.

Your behavior, your posts, your opinions—scored and ranked. Speak against the government or a “global goal,” and your privileges shrink: fewer services, slower internet, maybe even travel bans.

Your phone, controlled by unelected bureaucrats, becomes the gatekeeper of your own life—deciding what you can buy, where you can go, and whether you deserve to participate.

This is how freedom dies—not in one sweeping law, but in endless “updates” that quietly turn rights into permissions.

All of it depends on one thing: Digital ID.

Sign the petition now to stop Digital ID before the system of global control locks into place.

It’s not paranoia—it’s censorship by design.

The servers are humming, the code is live, and all that’s missing is one green light from your government.

But here’s the good news—they’re not unstoppable.

CitizenGO blew the whistle on this threat before anyone else. And we’re forcing debates that global institutions and governments hoped would stay hidden.

Our goal is simple and urgent: to block every Digital ID scheme before it erases the freedom to live untracked.

We’re mobilising citizens in your country—and across the world—to pressure Africa’s leaders to reject any national or international Digital ID plan.

And you’ve already shown that People Power works.

When the UN and WHO tried to push the Pandemic Treaty to seize global health authority, you helped us delay and strip out its most dangerous clauses.

When the EU tried to impose its radical Chat Control law—forcing WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram to scan everyone’s private messages—you helped us spark a public backlash so strong that they had to back down.

These weren’t coincidences. They were proof.

Proof that when millions of us act together, the system cracks.

Proof that when we refuse to obey, they start to fear us.

But this new fight is even bigger.

And I can only win this battle for our freedom with you on my side. If we don’t stop this now, every government will soon have the power to decide who works, who travels, and who speaks.

Will you stand with CitizenGO and demand your government reject Digital ID before it destroys freedom forever?

SIGN the petition to Africa’s leaders: Stop the Digital ID. Defend your freedom.

Thanks for standing with me in what is another imperative battle,

Rocio D’Angelo and the entire CitizenGO Team

PS. The longer this continues, the harder it will be to undo. That’s why we need your name today - before the system “goes llive”.

If we stay silent, they’ll pass this without resistance—and you and I will wake up in Africa where freedom ends at your cellphone.

Please sign the petition—and share it with everyone you know who would care about this assault on freedom. Because if this goes through... We won’t be asked. We’ll be forced.

More information:

Digital ID in the UK: The shadow of control:

https://telegraph.com/digital-id-and-the-shadow-of-control/

Digital ID in Canada: Are We Sleepwalking Into a Surveillance State?:

https://opinion-canada.ca/digital-id-in-canada-are-we-sleepwalking-into-a-surveillance-state/6593/

The UN and Gates Foundation push for digital ID across 50 nations by 2028:

https://assets.lifesitenews.com/analysis/un-gates-foundation-push-for-digital-id-across-50-nations-by-2028/

Mexico makes biometric identifier mandatory for all citizens:

https://www.biometricupdate.com/202507/mexico-makes-biometric-identifier-mandatory-for-all-citizens

The radical globalists and woke elites want to erase our values—but together, we stand strong. CitizenGO is a movement of millions around the world, fighting every day to defend life, family, and freedom against those who seek to undermine them. We are faithful, so we will never quit.

Digital ID plans TORN APART in intense Parliament committee session.

Big Brother Watch director Silkie Carlo gives evidence to the Home Affairs Committee on digital ID.

This cannot be understated: Introducing a mandatory digital ID in Britain would fundamentally change the nature of our relationship with the state by eroding our freedoms and turning us into a papers, please society.

Silkie made those dangers unmistakably clear to the committee today.

If you agree with what Silkie told the committee today, I’d like to invite you to stand with us in opposing mandatory digital ID. Join us today

