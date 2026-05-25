Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

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jacoba's avatar
jacoba
6h

The case is real but no,the movie about china is rather ridiculous.....empty streets with such a few less on the whole would be impossible. AI? It makes the whole article rather suspicious, which is a pity.

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