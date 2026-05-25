WE ARE WITNESSING THE LARGEST GENOCIDE OF THE WORLD'S POPULATION EVER! GATES ON TRIAL. THE EPSTEIN FILES SHOW THERE IS A GLOBALLY-ORGANIZED VERY EVIL ELITE LED BY CENTRAL BANKERS.
EPSTEIN PLAYS AN IMPORTANT ROLE IN THIS NETWORK OF SATANIC ELITES. HE IS THE BANKER'S AGENT AND IS SHAPING THE TRANSHUMAN AGENDA TO ERADICATE MOST PEOPLE ON THE PLANET.
For many years, I have been informing and warning about the unfolding dystopian agenda to enslave and exterminate most people on the planet—especially through mind control, including electromagnetic mind control, which is a key strategy of this agenda. Has humanity fallen? You be the judge. Kill cities are now a reality. Is yours next? If you want to see your future, look to China. Where have China’s people gone? China’s Population Collapse is WORSE Than You Think!
Right now in the Netherlands.
The law suit against Bill Gates is getting even crazier! The covid virus was no worse than a standard flu. Lol. What virus? Talmudic thinkers never stop lying!
THE SCIENTIFIC DEATH CERTIFICATE: How Dr. Faiez Kirsten Documented the Murder of Truth
A Black Feather Investigation into the Forensic Evidence That Demolishes the Pandemic Narrative
OPENING: THE DOCUMENT THAT CHANGES EVERYTHING
In November 2020, while the world cowered behind masks and governments erected the scaffold of medical tyranny, a South African physician named Dr. Faiez Kirsten committed an act of extraordinary courage.
He wrote the truth.
Not opinion. Not speculation. Not “alternative interpretation.”
The documented, sourced, irrefutable scientific truth about what was being called COVID-19.
His 29-page research paper, “COVID-19 Is A Deception – Here’s Why,” reads like a coroner’s report on the death of scientific integrity. Every claim sourced. Every assertion documented. Every lie exposed with surgical precision.
This is not another article questioning the narrative. This is the forensic autopsy of the narrative itself, performed by a credentialed physician who methodically dissected every pillar of the pandemic story and found them all to be fabrications.
What Dr. Kirsten proved—using the establishment’s own documents, their own admissions, their own published research—is that:
No one has ever isolated the SARS-CoV-2 virus
The PCR tests are scientifically meaningless for diagnosis
The antibody tests cannot prove infection
The “pandemic” is a manufactured illusion
The vaccines are the actual weapon
Special Investigation: The COVID-19 Deception - Dr. Faiez Kirsten’s Findings.
When a Pandemic Became a Weapon - A Black Feather Emergency Report.
Opening: The Courage to Question
March 2020. The world locked down. Governments declared emergency powers. Constitutional rights suspended. A “novel coronavirus” called SARS-CoV-2 allegedly emerged from a Wuhan wet market (or lab, depending on which narrative you follow). The disease it caused—COVID-19—was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
The response was unprecedented:
Global lockdowns
Mandatory masking
Social distancing
Business closures
Travel restrictions
Quarantine camps (Australia, China, Canada)
Censorship of dissent
Vilification of “anti-vaxxers”
And then came the “solution”:
Experimental mRNA injections
Rolled out at “warp speed”
Mandated for employment, travel, education
Coerced through social pressure and government force
Marketed as “safe and effective”
Anyone questioning them labeled a threat to public health
But one doctor in South Africa had the courage to ask:
“Show us the virus.”
His name: Dr. Faiez Kirsten.
His conclusion: The COVID-19 pandemic is a DECEPTION.
Let us examine his research, cross-reference with other sources, and determine if his shocking conclusions hold up under scrutiny.
The Beast System’s GENERATIONAL ARCHITECTURE
Springmeier’s Thirteen Bloodlines Cross-Referenced with the Beast System Series and the Master Financing Table: Eugenics · Bolshevism · Nazism · COVID · 2030
A Critical Synthesis Applying the Four-Tier Evidential Framework to Fritz Springmeier’s Bloodlines of Illuminati (1995) — Cross-Referenced with the Complete Beast System Archive By the Black Feather Strategic Intelligence Network
Source Document: Fritz Springmeier, Bloodlines of Illuminati (self-published, 1995). 204,000 words.
Fritz Springmeier’s central thesis is that thirteen generational Satanic bloodlines — families who have maintained occult practices and hidden networks across centuries — constitute the apex coordination layer of the global control system. His terminology differs from the Black Feather Beast System framework. His conclusions, where confirmable from primary sources, are analytically convergent with it. The Beast System investigation’s ‘iron’ component — elite compromise networks, intelligence agencies, financial infrastructure, and secret societies — corresponds precisely to what Springmeier documented as the operational output of these thirteen bloodline families.
The three-layer architecture established in Beast System Part VII (Technical/ Coordination/ Occult) is deepened by Springmeier’s genealogical research:
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The case is real but no,the movie about china is rather ridiculous.....empty streets with such a few less on the whole would be impossible. AI? It makes the whole article rather suspicious, which is a pity.