For many years, I have been informing and warning about the unfolding dystopian agenda to enslave and exterminate most people on the planet—especially through mind control, including electromagnetic mind control, which is a key strategy of this agenda. Has humanity fallen? You be the judge. Kill cities are now a reality. Is yours next? If you want to see your future, look to China. Where have China’s people gone? China’s Population Collapse is WORSE Than You Think!

Right now in the Netherlands.

The law suit against Bill Gates is getting even crazier! The covid virus was no worse than a standard flu. Lol. What virus? Talmudic thinkers never stop lying!

THE SCIENTIFIC DEATH CERTIFICATE: How Dr. Faiez Kirsten Documented the Murder of Truth

A Black Feather Investigation into the Forensic Evidence That Demolishes the Pandemic Narrative

OPENING: THE DOCUMENT THAT CHANGES EVERYTHING

In November 2020, while the world cowered behind masks and governments erected the scaffold of medical tyranny, a South African physician named Dr. Faiez Kirsten committed an act of extraordinary courage.

He wrote the truth.

Not opinion. Not speculation. Not “alternative interpretation.”

The documented, sourced, irrefutable scientific truth about what was being called COVID-19.

His 29-page research paper, “COVID-19 Is A Deception – Here’s Why,” reads like a coroner’s report on the death of scientific integrity. Every claim sourced. Every assertion documented. Every lie exposed with surgical precision.

This is not another article questioning the narrative. This is the forensic autopsy of the narrative itself, performed by a credentialed physician who methodically dissected every pillar of the pandemic story and found them all to be fabrications.

What Dr. Kirsten proved—using the establishment’s own documents, their own admissions, their own published research—is that:

No one has ever isolated the SARS-CoV-2 virus The PCR tests are scientifically meaningless for diagnosis The antibody tests cannot prove infection The “pandemic” is a manufactured illusion The vaccines are the actual weapon

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Special Investigation: The COVID-19 Deception - Dr. Faiez Kirsten’s Findings.

When a Pandemic Became a Weapon - A Black Feather Emergency Report.

Opening: The Courage to Question

March 2020. The world locked down. Governments declared emergency powers. Constitutional rights suspended. A “novel coronavirus” called SARS-CoV-2 allegedly emerged from a Wuhan wet market (or lab, depending on which narrative you follow). The disease it caused—COVID-19—was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The response was unprecedented:

Global lockdowns

Mandatory masking

Social distancing

Business closures

Travel restrictions

Quarantine camps (Australia, China, Canada)

Censorship of dissent

Vilification of “anti-vaxxers”

And then came the “solution”:

Experimental mRNA injections

Rolled out at “warp speed”

Mandated for employment, travel, education

Coerced through social pressure and government force

Marketed as “safe and effective”

Anyone questioning them labeled a threat to public health

But one doctor in South Africa had the courage to ask:

“Show us the virus.”

His name: Dr. Faiez Kirsten.

His conclusion: The COVID-19 pandemic is a DECEPTION.

Let us examine his research, cross-reference with other sources, and determine if his shocking conclusions hold up under scrutiny.

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The 5g Covid Injection Global Genocide Updated August 2021 5.84MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Message Dr Faiez Kirsten

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Springmeier’s Thirteen Bloodlines Cross-Referenced with the Beast System Series and the Master Financing Table: Eugenics · Bolshevism · Nazism · COVID · 2030

A Critical Synthesis Applying the Four-Tier Evidential Framework to Fritz Springmeier’s Bloodlines of Illuminati (1995) — Cross-Referenced with the Complete Beast System Archive By the Black Feather Strategic Intelligence Network

Source Document: Fritz Springmeier, Bloodlines of Illuminati (self-published, 1995). 204,000 words.

Fritz Springmeier’s central thesis is that thirteen generational Satanic bloodlines — families who have maintained occult practices and hidden networks across centuries — constitute the apex coordination layer of the global control system. His terminology differs from the Black Feather Beast System framework. His conclusions, where confirmable from primary sources, are analytically convergent with it. The Beast System investigation’s ‘iron’ component — elite compromise networks, intelligence agencies, financial infrastructure, and secret societies — corresponds precisely to what Springmeier documented as the operational output of these thirteen bloodline families.

The three-layer architecture established in Beast System Part VII (Technical/ Coordination/ Occult) is deepened by Springmeier’s genealogical research: