Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

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grahamlyons
4h

Well done, Faiez, Germ Theory is BS...just one of the many lies/ploys used by the parasitic "world controllers" to subjugate/enslave/exterminate (e.g. using vaxxes) the despised "human cattle".

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