TREASON IN COURT: LIVE REMEDY With Robin Hood

Robin Hood returns with a no-holds-barred update on the Grimsby case, the paperwork, the indictments, and how we move forward. We weren’t there to beg for justice in a corrupt bar court. We were there to call out their jurisdiction, to expose the fraud. No oath. No bond. No lawful standing. Just a private corporation masquerading as a court of law backed by police and propped up by silence. Above their buildings? The fake Union Jack — not the people’s flag, but the commercial war flag of a bankrupt state. And don’t be fooled by the St. George cross either, that isn’t for the people. It’s a Roman emblem of conquest. St. George didn’t slay the dragon, he became it. That dragon is the spirit of Albion, the land, the people, and it’s time she roared back. Their system is collapsing under the weight of its own deceit. But the remedy is real, and it’s ready.

This podcast is a call-out, not just to watch, but to act, to understand how deep the fraud goes, and to reclaim the true law of the land. We are not subjects. We are not property. We are the living. And the Realme is rising.

*************************************************************************************************** The Realme of England: www.therealmeofengland.com info@therealmeofengland.com INDICTMENT DOC: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1u...

Source: Dark Matters, YouTube Oct 23, 2025

Stand Up. Take Action. Fight Back.

Freud was wrong about nearly everything.

