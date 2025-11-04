NO ONE ELECTED BLACKROCK CEO LARRY FINK YET HE MAKES DECISIONS WHICH AFFECT EVERYONE ON THE PLANET. EPI-POLITICS IS AT WORK. WORLDWIDE DYSTOPIA UNFOLDING.

Davos in the Desert Meeting Confirms Tokenization Agenda.

Saudi Arabia just wrapped up its annual Investment Initiative summit, also known as “Davos in the Desert”. There, Larry Fink and his cronies discussed the elites plan to tokenize everything, and fast.

Not just stocks or bonds—every asset you own, including physical assets, will soon exist on a digital ledger. That’s if they get their way, of course. The summit was dominated by nonstop discussions about digital assets, including why you should own Bitcoin instead of gold. Hmm. I am sure that’s because it’s good for us!

In this episode, I pull back the curtain on what they discussed and explain how tokenization could upend the concept of ownership, erase privacy, and lock the world into a financial panopticon that never sleeps.

Adler's Model vs Freud's Model of psychology.

