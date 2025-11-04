Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

joshua daniel
I would urge everyone to stop buying into the fear porn. The demons are trying to get everyone worried. They will not win. They have lost their minds if they can think they can force humanity into their digital prison. Don't buy into it.

Todd Hill
Crypto is basically going to be this century’s Great Crash. Retail investors plowing their assets and cash flow, into fictional coins that can and will be, re-rated at will, by the ones controlling these networks and the systems attached to them. It’s a price-fixers dream, none of it physical in any way.

They use terms like decentralized, and blockchain, means nothing other than they can program the value and utility of such things. The value means nothing when they can control the ability to use them, and the prices of the things that can be bought with these tokens.

Yeah, you might have whatever number of them, this system says you have, but if they inflate the costs of what can be bought with them, it is nothing more than a “one ahead” magic trick.

They will do things like make more and more layers of these coins to basically push the ones they’re holding into being more valuable, and your coin types worthless.

Kind of like they do with classes of stocks currently. The retail holder will always be left holding the bag as you are the furthest from the source, and the decisions to regulate them.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls, as they say, and best diversify your wealth, as the game is long, and any decision that favors you, will be completely coincidental.

As a final note, one must examine the definition of the word believe. To believe in something, by definition, is having confidence in something that has no absolute proof that one is right in doing so.

