A groundbreaking federal lawsuit has been filed against Palantir Technologies, its founder Peter Thiel, and CEO Alex Karp, alleging the company has crossed a constitutional Rubicon. The complaint accuses Palantir of deploying its powerful AI surveillance tools, normally used by the Pentagon, against the American public to monitor citizens, harvest biometric data, and censor speech. Plaintiffs claim the company is developing "synthetic intelligence" to predict human behavior, a pre-crime system that violates "cognitive liberty" by trespassing into the human mind.

Extinction-level event. This is an excerpt from the discussion held in April 2023. Full discussion is here

FREE INFORMATION SESSION on the Subconscious Mind Academy and Holistic Leadership in the Unfolding Dystopia programs this Sunday at 8PM SAST in the WhatsApp Meeting Room.

Share

Brochure Subconscious Mind Academy 462KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Download Brochure

Programmed like a computer

Brochure Holistic Leadership In The Unfolding Dystopia 473KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Download Brochure

Source: “Exit Matrix Enter Authentix Why Psycho Spiritual Migration Is Crucial For Survival In The Final Hour”

“The first thing you must know in order to win a war is that you’re in a war—which most people don’t know even up until today.” — Dr. Faiez Kirsten

Dr. Faiez Kirsten has diagnosed humanity with a deficiency disease. Not vitamin D deficiency. Not iron deficiency. But something far more catastrophic: a deficiency of true knowledge, holistic consciousness, and holistic intelligence.

This deficiency, according to Dr. Kirsten’s clinical and philosophical assessment, has enabled evil to rule the world “at levels off the charts” and transformed the planet into “a very disharmonious, destructive, and deadly place.”

His prescription? A radical program called Counteract, designed to facilitate mass exodus from what he calls “the Matrix”—the satanic system of control—into “the Authentics”—a culture of truth, morality, and authentic human consciousness.

This is not self-help philosophy. This is a survival protocol for an extinction-level event.

3 892KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Download PDF