Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

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Cosmic Fellow's avatar
Cosmic Fellow
1d

Thank you Dr. Kirsten. Unfortunately these demon possessed human animals will NOT quit, will never repent! Theil, Karp, their corporate entity Palantir are parts of The Living Body of Satan, carefully crafted to carry forward a demonic rebellion against Life Itself which reaches back to the beginnings of the now passing last 25,920 year long Platonic Year. I've spent my life intent to understand why the world is the Hell it is, and offer what I've discovered here for you and any interested. https://shadowbannedlibrary.com/collections/vendors?q=Cosmic%20Fellow . The Bloodline book presents detail not otherwise available, and the other books provide further complementary detail. Thank you for your ongoing work!

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Lorraine Smith's avatar
Lorraine Smith
1d

Stealing Your Vote = Stealing Your Fundamental Freedoms = Treason.

Thou Shalt not Steal is One of God's Ten Commandments and Stealing is a Criminal Offence.

Thou Shalt not Kill is One of God's Ten Commandments and Genocide is a Criminal Offence.

Thou Shalt not Bear False Witness is One of God's Ten Commandments and Fraud is a Criminal Offence.

Thou Shalt not Covet anything belonging to thy neighbour and Rape is a Criminal Offence.

How to Check Your Vote

https://sleazeexpo.wordpress.com/

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