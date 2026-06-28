This is an EXTINCTION-LEVEL Event & Palantir Just Got EXPOSED | CIA Whistleblower Sounds the Alarm.
This is an EXTINCTION-LEVEL Event & Palantir Just Got EXPOSED | CIA Whistleblower Sounds the Alarm.
A groundbreaking federal lawsuit has been filed against Palantir Technologies, its founder Peter Thiel, and CEO Alex Karp, alleging the company has crossed a constitutional Rubicon. The complaint accuses Palantir of deploying its powerful AI surveillance tools, normally used by the Pentagon, against the American public to monitor citizens, harvest biometric data, and censor speech. Plaintiffs claim the company is developing "synthetic intelligence" to predict human behavior, a pre-crime system that violates "cognitive liberty" by trespassing into the human mind.
Extinction-level event. This is an excerpt from the discussion held in April 2023. Full discussion is here
Also see, “This is an EXTINCTION LEVEL EVENT.” CIA MKULTRA Whistleblower James Martinez is sounding the alarm.
FREE INFORMATION SESSION on the Subconscious Mind Academy and Holistic Leadership in the Unfolding Dystopia programs this Sunday at 8PM SAST in the WhatsApp Meeting Room.
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Programmed like a computer
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Exit the Matrix: The Three Non-Negotiables for Survival in the Final Hour
A Black Feather Intelligence Analysis of Dr. Faiez Kirsten’s Counteract Movement
Source: “Exit Matrix Enter Authentix Why Psycho Spiritual Migration Is Crucial For Survival In The Final Hour”
“The first thing you must know in order to win a war is that you’re in a war—which most people don’t know even up until today.” — Dr. Faiez Kirsten
Dr. Faiez Kirsten has diagnosed humanity with a deficiency disease. Not vitamin D deficiency. Not iron deficiency. But something far more catastrophic: a deficiency of true knowledge, holistic consciousness, and holistic intelligence.
This deficiency, according to Dr. Kirsten’s clinical and philosophical assessment, has enabled evil to rule the world “at levels off the charts” and transformed the planet into “a very disharmonious, destructive, and deadly place.”
His prescription? A radical program called Counteract, designed to facilitate mass exodus from what he calls “the Matrix”—the satanic system of control—into “the Authentics”—a culture of truth, morality, and authentic human consciousness.
This is not self-help philosophy. This is a survival protocol for an extinction-level event.
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Thank you Dr. Kirsten. Unfortunately these demon possessed human animals will NOT quit, will never repent! Theil, Karp, their corporate entity Palantir are parts of The Living Body of Satan, carefully crafted to carry forward a demonic rebellion against Life Itself which reaches back to the beginnings of the now passing last 25,920 year long Platonic Year. I've spent my life intent to understand why the world is the Hell it is, and offer what I've discovered here for you and any interested. https://shadowbannedlibrary.com/collections/vendors?q=Cosmic%20Fellow . The Bloodline book presents detail not otherwise available, and the other books provide further complementary detail. Thank you for your ongoing work!
Stealing Your Vote = Stealing Your Fundamental Freedoms = Treason.
Thou Shalt not Steal is One of God's Ten Commandments and Stealing is a Criminal Offence.
Thou Shalt not Kill is One of God's Ten Commandments and Genocide is a Criminal Offence.
Thou Shalt not Bear False Witness is One of God's Ten Commandments and Fraud is a Criminal Offence.
Thou Shalt not Covet anything belonging to thy neighbour and Rape is a Criminal Offence.
How to Check Your Vote
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