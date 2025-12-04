THEY DESIGNED A SYSTEM TO ENSLAVE YOU FROM BIRTH TO DEATH. COUNTERACTION IS CRUCIAL.
Part 1: They designed a system you can never escape. Or can you?
Part 2: They designed a system you can never escape. Or can you?
Part 3: They designed a system you can never escape. Or can you?
Ever noticed you don’t own anything anymore? Welcome to Neo-feudalism.
Greetings everyone. We will do an overview of Falken’s new book, ‘Global Reset Agenda - Death Sentence of a Poisonous Snake’ next meeting (copy below).
A huge thanks to Dr faiez for creating a platform where we can connect with like minded people. I absolutely appreciated having a platform to share my concerns, and to learn from other people around the world what their experience has been and what they are doing to overcome their challenges. Kahnita.
What I appreciate most about the weekly sessions is hearing from others; it gives me hope and helps me feel less alone. - Sue
“I recently joined Faiez’s video chat on the COSMOS app, and it was one of the most thought‑provoking discussions I’ve attended in a long time. The session explored pressing global issues and encouraged us to reflect critically on the narratives shaping our world. What stood out most was the open, respectful exchange of ideas—everyone had space to share their perspective, and Faiez guided the conversation with clarity and insight.
It wasn’t just informative; it was empowering. I left with a deeper understanding of the challenges we face and a renewed sense of responsibility to think independently and engage meaningfully with others. If you’re looking for a space to expand your awareness, challenge assumptions, and connect with like‑minded individuals, I highly recommend joining the next chat.” Vishal
DEDICATION
To those who chose to see when the world demanded blindness.
To those who refused to kneel when the empire commanded submission.
To those who spoke truth when silence was rewarded and clarity was punished.
*
This work is not mine alone.
It belongs to the Remnant—
—the scattered constellation of souls who recognized the cage,
named the Criminocracy,
and refused the mark of compliance.
*
To the early witnesses on Substack who read when this was only fragments,
who engaged when engagement was risk,
who supported not with passive consumption but with active solidarity:
*
To Miss Parker—
Riddled heartwood still standing,
who taught us that the inner world is the only territory that truly matters,
and that beauty persists even when attackers seek to embitter.
Your song—lucid and healing—reminded us why we fight.
*
To Kathreen—
Who threw away the weapon seven years ago,
who chose roots over wires,
who showed us that total sovereignty demands we embrace freedom at cost.
Your testimony proved that life beyond the grid is not only possible
—it is MORE ALIVE.
*
To Shauna—
Targeted, yet unbroken,
who faces coordinated darkness with a pink heart still beating,
who opened to us the reality of spiritual warfare wearing technological masks.
Your courage under siege is the proof that they cannot destroy what they cannot touch.
*
To Dr. Faiez Kirsten—
Bridge between rigorous medicine and ancestral wisdom,
who provides not just analysis but antidotes,
who proves that healing and resistance are one work.
Your integration of science and sovereignty lights the path for those reclaiming bodily autonomy.
*
To the One who is essentially OK, my brother-in-arms—
Warrior who knows the invisible energy pervading the Universe,
who understands that invincibility comes not from technique but from covenant,
who has my six as I have yours.
Your recognition of the transmutation possible in extremity reminds us: we are never truly alone.
*
To Apapach Arte—
To the Remnant, past and present:
This is your book.
May it serve the liberation you’ve already begun
Dedicated in gratitude, solidarity, and sacred purpose,
*
To the Lonesome Wolf—
Who Grown in the Light of Wisdom
Leads his tribe of hunters and collectors
With laser sharp vision and clarity
Falken - The Black Feather Chronicles – 02/12/2025
