Download a Free E-book, Achieve Your Goals Using Brain Research Discoveries and Program Contents here

WHY DIGITAL ID MUST BE RESISTED AT ALL COSTS AND HOW TO AVOID THE DIGITAL PRISON.

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Our digital landscape isn’t neutral—it shapes how we think, feel, and interact. In Navigating the Digital Control Grid, Catherine Austin Fitts helps you see beneath the surface of screens and algorithms to understand how digital systems influence attention, behavior, and culture. From Digital ID to programmable money, this talk isn’t about rejecting technology, but about approaching it with discernment, intention, and wisdom. If you’ve ever wondered why your attention feels hijacked, why tech feels addictive, or how to steward your digital life more thoughtfully, this conversation will help you engage screens without surrendering your mind.

TOTAL POPULATION CONTROL. DEFEND YOUR BRAIN AND MIND.

Defend your brain and mind 👇

Download a Free E-book, Achieve Your Goals Using Brain Research Discoveries and Program Contents here

Message Dr Faiez Kirsten