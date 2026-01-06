Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
norica's avatar
norica
just now

Bravo. Standing ovation. Even if some of these points are incorrect, the answers should be forthcoming. Allowing all of our questions and speculations to go unanswered seems like feeding fuel of the fire of division among the already divided society.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Faiez Kirsten · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture