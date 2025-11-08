Greetings everyone

In the above video, Hakeem Anwar discusses his latest report: “Life Under Digital ID: A Global Analysis with Solutions [1]” with James Corbett. They talk about what digital ID is, the broader question of digital public infrastructure, the control grid vs. the surveillance grid, and the counter-economy that is the only solution to this impending threat to humanity’s freedom. As the worldwide digital prison rapidly nears completion, it is absolutely crucial for everyone who is aware of the unfolding worldwide dystopia to commit to exiting the Matrix and entering the Authentix.

‘The Authentix’ is a term I coined while trying to find a term that would best describe the diametric opposite of the incredibly evil Matrix. A world of criminality, dishonesty, deception, theft and killing. The Authentix is a world populated largely by authentic people who live their lives within authentic systems. Systems which are harmonious with the natural disposition. It is a world built on authenticity, holistic consciousness and real human values. A world driven by a culture of authenticity. Although realizing such a world may seem idealistic, it is not impossible. In fact, such a world is being built right now, parallel to the Matrix. This decentralized world offers an authentic culture and systems which align with spiritual principles and human dignity. Such systems include the realms of education, healthcare, law and governance, finance and economics and others.

With rising inequality, environmental degradation, spiritual emptiness and the looming digital prison leading to mass disillusionment, exiting the Matrix and building an authentic alternative is non-negotiable if humanity is to survive and thrive. Failure in this regard would mean complete enslavement and extermination. Let’s choose success. Join us here

We Have Less Than 5 Years To Do Something About This!

[1] “Life Under Digital ID: A Global Analysis with Solutions

NEWS: COVID-19 mRNA vaccines can induce CANCER in 17 distinct ways according to more than 100 studies (source: Le Point Critique by Mathilde Debord)

Avoid or undo diabolical mind programming. Participate in…

Rendered Constantly Available For Programming 24 /7. Reprogramming The Subconscious Is Key. Defeat The New World Order. Change The World.

Refer a friend

Adler’s Model vs Freud’s Model of psychology. Reprogram Your Subconscious.

Reprogram Your Subconscious. Defeat The New World Order. Change Your Mind, Change Your Life, Change The World. Join Subconscious Mind Academy. Next Session Starting Soon. Reply For Details.

Freud was wrong about nearly everything.

Thanks for reading Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Refer a friend