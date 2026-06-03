Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
43m

Love it, Faiez. So much valuable information here it is almost overwhelming. I particularly enjoyed the segment on "The Music Industry: Same Pattern, Same Bloodlines": "The most successful musicians aren't random talented individuals. They're from aristocratic bloodlines...to control cultural programming". OMG, Mick Jagger is Royalty!: "Mick Jagger, knighted 2003. From Jagellin dynasty (Polish-Lithuanian royal family." Mick, tell us it ain't so! So you really meant it with "Sympathy for the Devil"! The great transvestigator, Poncho Pete, Son of Man even thinks you are an "invert", Mick, an EGI:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hSBR-qDe-U4

Again, tell us it ain't so, Mick!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Faiez Kirsten · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture