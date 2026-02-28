The United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran earlier today. Explosions tore through Tehran with the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s compound also being hit. Reports indicate he was killed but Iranian media denies this. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has condemned the massacre of dozens of innocent schoolgirls in an Israeli attack against an elementary school in the southern province of Hormozgan, stressing that the vicious crime will not go unanswered. Local officials said at least 82 schoolgirls lost their lives and 92 others were injured in the joint US-Israeli aggression against the Shajareye Tayyebeh School in Minab. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) carried out a string of simultaneous and massive missile strikes against US military bases across West Asia in retaliation for the Israeli-US airstrikes. They fired missiles at American bases in Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Bahrain where the Fifth Fleet headquarters is located. Trump announced “major combat operations” and called for regime change in Iran.

Why the attack on Iran? Because Iran refuses to bow down to the satanic death cult that owns and controls the Satanic System, aka Matrix. Iran refuses to obey the commandments of satan and his soldiers. Iran does not have a Rothschild-controlled central bank. Neither did Venezuela. And see what happened to that country. Now it has satan’s central bank and a new regime. Iraq also did not have a Rothschild central bank and got invaded and regime-changed for its disobedience. Same with Libya. Syria is satan’s crosshairs. The New World Order with its one world government requires every country on Earth to join satan’s international banking system and have a Rothschild central bank and the major oil producers must sell their oil in dollars too of course. But the US Dollar and the American economy is about to crash as the world moves from Pax Americana, with the United States being the ruling state of the world, and the US Dollar the international currency, to Pax Judaica, with Israel being the ruling state of the world. Pax Britannica, where Britain was the ruling state of the world, preceded Pax Americana, and the Sterling Pound was the international currency back then. Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) will be the international currency of Pax Judaica. This, linked to Digital ID and other diabolical deployments will incarcerate most of the people on the planet in a digital prison. Unless Israel is destroyed, bringing sanity back to the world.

More than two-hundred-and-fifty years ago Jewish bankers and businessmen and the militarily-powerful and wealthy Jesuits got together and plotted to take over the world. They are nearly there. Iran stands in their way. Many years ago, I coined the term, ‘The JJJ Cabal’ to describe the satanic death cult that runs the world. Later I changed this to ‘runs the Matrix’ because the Almighty runs the world and the cult runs the Matrix through controlling the minds of those who participate in the satanic system. The cult controls minds in the Matrix and in so doing is able to achieve its goals. JJJ stands for Jews, Jesuits and Jinn i.e. evil Jews, Jesuits and Jinn.

Many say it is not the real Jews who are to blame, but the fake Jews. That it is not the real Jews who are behind the evil covering the earth. That Zionism is not Judaism. But the truth is that Judaism is not a race but a religion and the scriptures of the religion of Judaism are the Torah, the Talmud and the Zohar all of which are satanic. The Torah, for example, commands genocide of innocent people, including children and babies, and the Talmud also promotes unspeakable evil. There is absolutely no evidence that the Torah of today is the same Torah that was given to Moses. Furthermore, the Luciferian Khazars converted to Judaism long after Moses went up the mountain and the Jews became corrupted and satanic in his absence.

Max Lowen joins me to share her story as a survivor of satanic ritual abuse and trafficking inside what she describes as a global occult power structure. She says Jeffrey Epstein was only the tip of the iceberg — a mid-level broker in a much larger hierarchy. We discuss the hidden layers above him, how institutions like the Vatican allegedly fit into that structure, what the Epstein files are revealing, and why she believes this system of control is now beginning to fracture as more people wake up.

What happens if you disobey satan? You die. He sends his soldiers to kill you. Trump, Netanyahu and their armies and supporters are soldiers of satan. Trump has made it known publicly that he studied Kabbalah since childhood, via his book. ‘The Art of the Deal.’ Kabbalah is Jewish mysticism and the Zohar is the foundational text of Kabbalah. Let’s have a look at Kabbalah as described by Black Feather Strategic Intelligence Network:

KABBALAH: THE SPIRITUAL INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE BEAST SYSTEM

How Ancient Luciferian Occultism Powers Modern Technological Control

“The (false) God of Kabbalah is none other than Lucifer, the serpent and angel of light, whom the sages prophesy will restore knowledge to humanity on a global scale, just as he did in Genesis.”

The SMART DUST article documented the technological infrastructure of the Beast System—from 1997 DARPA sensors to 7G neural prisons. But technology alone cannot explain the coordinated, centuries-long build-out. Who designed it? What spiritual force drives it? What ancient knowledge powers the Crown Council that implements it?

The answer: Kabbalah. The Luciferian occult system that has been the spiritual engine of every secret society, every occult order, every elite bloodline since the Knights Templar discovered it in Jerusalem and brought it to Europe.

I. KABBALAH DEFINED: The Serpent Religion

Kabbalah is not Biblical Judaism. It is the occult system that replaced it—a Luciferian inversion that worships the serpent as the bringer of divine knowledge.

CORE DEFINITION:

“Ancient occult system... ceremonial magic... antithesis to biblical Christianity... fundamentally opposes Jesus Christ as God.”

THE CENTRAL DECEPTION:

Genesis 3:5 — Serpent: “Ye shall be as gods, knowing good and evil”

Kabbalah teaches: Secret knowledge (gnosis) makes you divine

Mark of Beast promises: Enhancement, evolution, godhood

SAME LIE: Become God through forbidden knowledge/technology

THE TREE OF LIFE (KABBALISTIC DIAGRAM):

Central occult roadmap showing:

10 Sephiroth (emanations leading to ‘divinity’)

Path from humanity to godhood

Used by Freemasons, Illuminati, Crown Council

OPPOSITE of Biblical cosmology (Creator-creature distinction abolished)

EIN SOPH (THE INFINITE):

Kabbalistic ‘supreme deity’ ≠ Biblical God:

Impersonal force vs. Personal Creator

Pantheistic (all is god) vs. Monotheistic

Gnostic (secret knowledge saves) vs. Grace through faith

II. THE HISTORICAL PROGRESSION: Knights Templar to Beast System

THE PIPELINE:

1119-1312: KNIGHTS TEMPLAR

Founded to protect Christian pilgrims

Discovered Kabbalah in Jerusalem (hidden under Temple Mount)

Became occult order practicing sex magic, blood rituals

Baphomet worship (necromancy via severed heads)

Dissolved 1312, went underground

1312-1717: UNDERGROUND PERIOD

Templars infiltrate guilds (stonemasons, builders)

Kabbalah spreads through European nobility

Secret societies form around Kabbalistic teachings

1717: FREEMASONRY FOUNDED

Knights Templar knowledge formalized

33 degrees = Kabbalistic Tree of Life path

Becomes vehicle for elite bloodline coordination

1776: ILLUMINATI FOUNDED (Adam Weishaupt)

Explicitly Kabbalistic (stated in founding documents)

Goal: Overthrow Christianity, establish Luciferian world order

Infiltrates Freemasonry (completes merger)

1900s-PRESENT: CROWN COUNCIL & COMMITTEE OF 300

Crown Council of 13 = Papal bloodlines practicing Kabbalah

Committee of 300 = Coordinating global occult agenda

Chabad Lubavitch = Kabbalistic Judaism pushing Noahide Law

Implementation: SMART DUST, neural interfaces, 5G/6G/7G, Mark infrastructure

III. SPIRITUAL + TECHNOLOGICAL CONVERGENCE

The SMART DUST article showed HOW the Beast System works technologically. Kabbalah reveals WHY it was designed this way spiritually.

KABBALISTIC THEOLOGY → TECHNOLOGICAL MANIFESTATION:

“Become as gods through secret knowledge”

REVELATION 13:16-17 + KABBALISTIC THEOLOGY = PERFECT MATCH

IV. THE NOAHIDE LAW AGENDA

Kabbalah’s endgame: Global adherence to rabbinic (Kabbalistic) authority via Noahide Law.

PUBLIC LAW 102-14 (1991):

U.S. Congress officially recognized Noahide Law as ‘basis of civilization.’ Chabad Lubavitch (Kabbalistic Judaism) lobbied for this.

NOAHIDE LAW STIPULATES:

Seven laws for gentiles (non-Jews)

Penalty for ‘idolatry’: Beheading

‘Idolatry’ includes: Worshiping Jesus as God

Enforced by rabbinic courts (Sanhedrin reconvening)

“And I saw thrones, and they sat upon them, and judgment was given unto them: and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God...” — Revelation 20:4 (KJV)

The Mark refuses will be executed under Noahide Law for ‘idolatry’ (confessing Jesus as God).

V. INFILTRATION: Jonathan Kahn Exposed

Kabbalah is infiltrating Christianity through ‘messianic’ teachers. Jonathan Kahn is primary agent.

KAHN’S METHODOLOGY:

Teaches Zohar (main Kabbalah text) to Christians

Claims ‘rabbinic writings’ reveal Jesus

Presents Kabbalistic mysteries as ‘hidden biblical wisdom’

Example: ‘Golgotha is center of God’s mercy’ (rabbinic source, not Scripture)

“The god of today’s Babylonian and Kabbalistic Judaism is not the God of the Bible... convergence of Christians under rabbinic authority brings them to Lucifer.”

Kahn’s books (The Harbinger, The Oracle, etc.) initiate Christians into Kabbalistic thought patterns while appearing biblically sound. This is spiritual trojan horse.

VI. CONCLUSION: Two Systems, One Deception

TECHNOLOGICAL BEAST SYSTEM (SMART DUST Article):

SMART DUST substrate

Neural interfaces (Neural Dust, Neuralink)

5G/6G/7G frequency progression

Walker patents (building-based targeting)

Palantir tracking (40-year ‘cradle to grave’)

SPIRITUAL BEAST SYSTEM (Kabbalah):

Luciferian theology (serpent worship)

Knights Templar → Freemasonry → Illuminati progression

Crown Council practicing Kabbalah

Noahide Law enforcement (beheading Christians)

Church infiltration (Jonathan Kahn, others)

THE SAME DECEPTION:

Genesis 3:5 — “Ye shall be as gods”

Kabbalah — Secret knowledge makes you divine

Transhumanist Claim — Technology makes you god

Mark of Beast — Enhancement = evolution = godhood

FULL KABBALAH INVESTIGATION FORTHCOMING:

This integration document establishes the spiritual-technological connection. Complete 20-30 page investigation will include:

Complete timeline (Babylon → Knights Templar → Modern occultism)

Every Kabbalistic symbol decoded

Ritual practices exposed in detail

Point-by-point biblical refutation of Kabbalistic theology

Aleister Crowley → Modern occult music/entertainment industry

Practical discernment guide for Christians

Complete infiltration tactics exposure

FOR NOW:

Understand that SMART DUST technology + Kabbalah spirituality = Complete Beast System.

The 40-year technological build-out documented in SMART DUST article was designed by Crown Council practicing Kabbalistic occultism.

This is not conspiracy. This is convergence.

Source

Black Feather Strategic Intelligence Network

February 2026

“When ancient occultism meets modern technology, the Beast System emerges.”

Exit the Matrix: The Three Non-Negotiables for Survival in the Final Hour

A Black Feather Intelligence Analysis of Dr. Faiez Kirsten’s Counteract Movement

“The first thing you must know in order to win a war is that you’re in a war—which most people don’t know even up until today.” — Dr. Faiez Kirsten

Executive Summary: The Diagnosis Nobody Wants to Hear

Dr. Faiez Kirsten has diagnosed humanity with a deficiency disease. Not vitamin D deficiency. Not iron deficiency. But something far more catastrophic: a deficiency of true knowledge, holistic consciousness, and holistic intelligence.

This deficiency, according to Dr. Kirsten’s clinical and philosophical assessment, has enabled evil to rule the world “at levels off the charts” and transformed the planet into “a very disharmonious, destructive, and deadly place.”

His prescription? A radical program called Counteract, designed to facilitate mass exodus from what he calls “the Matrix”—the satanic system of control—into “the Authentics”—a culture of truth, morality, and authentic human consciousness.

This is not self-help philosophy. This is a survival protocol for an extinction-level event.

