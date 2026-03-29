How Synthetic Biology and mRNA Technology Reprogram Cellular Function.

The advent of synthetic biology and mRNA technology represents a profound shift

in the manipulation of human cellular function, posing significant risks to

cognitive health and personal liberty. Synthetic biology, defined as the design and

engineering of biological systems for specific purposes, including the

reprogramming of human cells, is a tool that can be wielded for both therapeutic

and nefarious ends. This technology allows scientists to create new biological

parts, devices, and systems, or to redesign existing ones for useful purposes.

However, the potential for misuse is alarming, particularly when considering the

broader agenda of globalist entities seeking to control and reduce human

populations.

mRNA technology, a cornerstone of synthetic biology, operates by instructing cells

to produce foreign proteins, such as spike proteins, thereby altering cellular

behavior. This technology was thrust into the spotlight with the COVID-19

vaccines, which utilized mRNA to prompt cells to generate proteins, ostensibly to

train the immune system. However, the long-term implications of this cellular

reprogramming are not fully understood, and the potential for unintended

consequences is high. The body’s response to these foreign proteins can lead to

autoimmune reactions, where the immune system attacks its own cells, mistaking

them for invaders. This mechanism is a significant concern, as it can result in

chronic inflammation, mitochondrial damage, and accelerated aging, all of which

have profound implications for brain health and cognitive function. One of the most

insidious risks of synthetic biology in vaccines is the potential for

unintended genetic modifications. There is evidence to suggest that mRNA

vaccines may integrate into the genome or cause epigenetic changes, altering the

fundamental genetic makeup of an individual. This genetic tampering can have

far-reaching consequences, potentially affecting not just the individual but also

future generations. The lack of long-term studies on these genetic modifications

means that we are essentially conducting a large-scale experiment on the human

population, with unknown and potentially devastating outcomes.

Nanotechnology plays a crucial role in the delivery of synthetic biology payloads.

Lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) in mRNA vaccines can cross the blood-brain barrier,

delivering their payloads directly to the brain. This capability is particularly

concerning, as it opens the door for direct manipulation of brain function and

cognitive processes. The potential for nanotechnology to be used in surveillance

and control cannot be overlooked, as it represents a significant threat to personal

liberty and autonomy.

The ethical implications of synthetic biology are vast and deeply troubling. The

lack of informed consent for experimental technologies is a violation of

fundamental human rights. Individuals are often not fully aware of the risks

associated with these technologies, and the potential for irreversible harm is high.

The globalist agenda seeks to silence dissent and control the narrative, making it

difficult for individuals to access unbiased information and make informed

decisions about their health.

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The broader context of synthetic biology and mRNA technology must be

understood within the framework of the globalist agenda for depopulation and

control. The work of Dr. James Giordano and Dr. Michael Nehls highlights the

attack on the human brain and mind, with synthetic biology and mRNA

technology representing key tools in this assault.

In conclusion, the risks posed by synthetic biology and mRNA technology are

significant and multifaceted. From unintended genetic modifications and

autoimmune reactions to the potential for biowarfare and nanotechnology-enabled

surveillance, the threats are real and present. It is crucial for individuals to

educate themselves about these risks and take proactive steps to protect their

brain health and cognitive function.

The Optimal Brain Defence Academy Program is a comprehensive program for

those seeking to safeguard their brains, minds and bodies against the encroaching

threats of synthetic biology and the broader globalist agenda. It offers structured

training in brain nutrition, detoxification, EMF defense, and cognitive resilience

and other strategies.

The Program is dedicated to promoting brain and mental health and is a crucial

resource for individuals seeking to protect themselves from the threats on their

brain and mind.

By focusing on brain nutrition, detoxification, regeneration, and

enhancing brain health and performance and overall brain and mind protection, the

program offers a holistic approach to counteracting the effects of synthetic biology

and other weapons of the great poisoning of humanity.

The battle for the 21st century will be won or lost in the neural networks of the

people. Will yours be a fortress or a ruin? The time to decide is now.

Contact details for participation:

Email: faiez@brainscience.co.za

WhatsApp and Telegram: 078 416 2673

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