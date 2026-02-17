The human brain is under siege. Not by accident, but by design. The Great

Poisoning - a coordinated assault on cognitive function, neurological integrity,

and human autonomy - is unfolding through vaccines, chemtrails, and

environmental toxins deliberately engineered to degrade health, suppress

resistance, and facilitate mass depopulation. This is not hyperbole; it is a

documented reality, concealed by layers of institutional deception and gaslighting.

The weapons are invisible, the delivery systems ubiquitous, and the consequences

irreversible unless immediate action is taken.

At the core of The Great Poisoning lies the weaponization of medicine, particularly

through vaccines. The introduction of mRNA technology - falsely marketed as a

breakthrough - represents a fundamental shift in biological warfare. Unlike

traditional vaccines, mRNA injections reprogram cellular function, forcing human

cells to produce spike proteins linked to neurological damage, blood clotting, and

immune dysregulation. Independent research confirms the presence of graphene

oxide and other nanomaterials in these injections, substances known to cross the

blood-brain barrier, disrupt neural signaling, and accelerate neurodegenerative

decline. The claim that these are ‘safe and efective’ is a psychological operation,

not science. The real objective? A slow, cumulative degradation of brain function,

rendering populations more docile, more dependent, and more susceptible to

external control.

The neurological risks extend beyond mRNA. Vaccine adjuvants - aluminum,

mercury, and squalene - have long been documented as neurotoxins. Aluminum,

for instance, accumulates in the brain, triggering autoimmune responses and

contributing to diseases like Alzheimer’s and autism. Mercury, still present in some

formulations, disrupts mitochondrial function, the energy source for neurons. The

correlation between vaccine schedules and rising rates of neurodegenerative

disorders is not coincidental; it is causal. Governments and pharmaceutical

corporations dismiss these links as ‘anecdotal,’ but the data speaks otherwise.

When excess mortality rates spike in direct proportion to vaccine rollouts, as seen

post-2020, the pattern becomes undeniable: this is depopulation by design.

Above us, another delivery system operates with impunity: chemtrails. The

persistent grid patterns in our skies are not condensation trails; they are

aerosolized dispersions of barium, strontium, and aluminum nanoparticles,

confrmed by independent soil and water tests. These metals, once inhaled or

ingested, lodge in brain tissue, disrupting synaptic function and impairing

cognitive performance. Studies on aluminum exposure - such as those conducted

by neuroscientist Christopher Exley - demonstrate its role in accelerating amyloid

plaque formation, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. The denial of chemtrails as

‘conspiracy theory’ is itself part of the psychological warfare, a tactic to discredit

those who question the visible poisoning of our atmosphere.

The Great Poisoning does not stop at vaccines or skies. Environmental toxins -

pesticides, heavy metals, and microplastics - are saturating our food, water, and

air. Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, is a prime example. It disrupts

the gut-brain axis, destroying benefcial microbiota essential for serotonin

production and neural protection. The result? A population plagued by depression,

brain fog, and chronic infammation. Heavy metals like lead and cadmium,

pervasive in industrial runoff, further compound the assault, impairing memory

and executive function. Microplastics, now found in human blood and breast milk,

carry endocrine-disrupting chemicals that alter brain development in children. This

is not contamination; it is contamination with intent.

Depopulation is the endgame. The correlation between vaccine campaigns and

excess deaths is not a conspiracy theory - it is a statistical fact. When all-cause

mortality rises by 20-40% in highly vaccinated nations, as reported by insurance

actuaries and independent analysts, the narrative of ‘pandemic protection’

collapses.

The globalist agenda, openly discussed in documents like the World Economic

Forum’s ‘Great Reset,’ requires a reduced population to implement its technocratic

control systems. Vaccines, chemtrails, and toxins are the tools to achieve this. The

gaslighting - ‘trust the science,’ ‘safe and effective,’ ‘you’re just paranoid’ - is

psychological conditioning to ensure compliance. Resistance begins with

recognizing the truth: this is not healthcare; it is biowarfare.

The psychological dimension of The Great Poisoning cannot be overstated. Those

who question the narrative are labeled ‘anti-science’ or ‘conspiracy theorists,’ a

tactic to isolate and discredit dissent. Mainstream media, pharmaceutical front

groups, and government agencies amplify this gaslighting, ensuring that the

public remains passive in the face of their own poisoning. The goal is to erode

critical thinking, the very faculty needed to resist. But the data is irrefutable. When

aluminum levels in autopsied brains of Alzheimer’s patients are found at toxic

concentrations, when vaccine injury reports flood databases like VAERS, when

independent labs detect graphene oxide in ‘COVID-19 vaccines,’ the pattern is

clear: this is an attack on the brain, and by extension, on human freedom.

The next frontier in this assault is the integration of directed energy weapons, a

topic we will explore in the following section. These technologies, already

deployed in limited capacities, complement The Great Poisoning by targeting

neural function at a distance, further eroding cognitive resilience. But

understanding the threat is the first step in defense. Detoxification, brain-

nourishing nutrition, and electromagnetic shielding are not optional - they are

essential. The Optimal Brain Defence Academy provides the tools to counteract

these attacks, offering protocols for neural regeneration, toxin elimination, and

cognitive fortification. The battle for the brain is the battle for humanity’s future.

The time to act is now.

The choice is stark: submit to the poisoning or reclaim sovereignty over your mind

and body. The systems in place - medical, governmental, corporate - will not

protect you. They are the architects of this assault. But nature provides the

antidote. Clean food, purified water, herbal detoxifiers, and brain-optimizing

nutrients are the foundation of resistance. The Great Poisoning is real, but so is

the power to defend against it. The question is no longer whether you will be

targeted, but how you will respond. The Optimal Brain Defence Academy stands

as a beacon for those ready to fight back. The war for your brain has begun. Will

you be a casualty or a warrior?

Share

The Great Brain Deterioration.

The brain is under attack. It is the 21st-century battlescape with a range of weapons being used to disempower and destroy it, including chemical and biological weapons, electromagnetic pollution, and psychological operations. Unsurprisingly, the brain function of many people has deteriorated and is getting worse. Critical thinking, emotional regulation, memory, attention and other functions are daily challenges for multitudes and neurodegenerative conditions such as Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease have skyrocketed.

The Optimal Brain Defence Academy program is a comprehensive edupowerment program which runs over six weeks and is designed to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to protect their brain and mind and to enhance brain and mental health and performance. This program covers various aspects of brain and mental health, performance and protection including the Subconscious Mind, Directed Energy Weapons and Targeted Individuals, Nutrition, Detoxification, and Brain Fitness Training among others. By participating in the Optimal Brain Defence Academy program, individuals can take proactive steps to safeguard their neuro-sovereignty and resist the New World Order’s agenda of enslavement and extermination.

If you are experiencing brain and mental health challenges and want to protect your brain and mind and improve your brain and mental health and performance we invite you to participate in this program. For details of the program, including content and pricing, contact me:

WhatsApp, Telegram: 078 416 2673 Email: faiez@brainscience.co.za

Message Dr Faiez Kirsten

Testimonial

Mrs Romilla Chetty Re Mr Rajendra Chetty 102KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This is very disturbing. We were never meant to live in a world like this.

Message Dr Faiez Kirsten

Thanks for reading Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Refer a friend