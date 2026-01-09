Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bernard J's avatar
Bernard J
4h

This is hitting very close to home. Thank you for your honesty and integriy Dr. I am aware of all these threats and wilp share this in my circle. Please promote Reality Check America, Anonymous, Suzy, Virgil Walker, Rob E. Bobby. These are all solid and awake individuals and great writers. One of the main defenses we possess is collective consciousness. Unity is absolutely essential in exposing the threats and coming up against them. Perhaps preparedness is ineffective but we are stronger together than apart without question. The more aware people who are prepared and unified, the better chance we have to reignite individual liberty and freedom. Our children and the whole of younger generations need US to anser the call. WWG1WGA God help US and God bless America.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Faiez Kirsten · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture