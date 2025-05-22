History of South Africa: Who Built It, Who Broke It (1912–Today).

Klaus Schwab confirms capture of the ANC by the Jewish satanic death cult.

Klaus Schwab - pure evil.

Mandela exits prison and enters private interests.

Mandela becomes a knight of the Order of St. John.

Jews Genocided the Afrikaners.

The Jewish Menace.

Hungarian Uprising.

How the SACP captured the ANC | John Kane-Berman.

How strong is the influence of the South African Communist Party (SACP) on the African National Congress (ANC)? David Ansara of the CRA speaks to John Kane-Berman of the IRR about the long history of socialist thought in the ANC. WATCH the full interview with John Kane-Berman (63 mins) on the 'Solutions With David Ansara' podcast.

ANC promised ‘A better life for all.’ (Article published in a newspaper in 2003).

Jews kicked out of 109 countries1030 times over a 2000 year period!

Jew admits his tribe is the problem.

The satanic talmud.

Ban the satanic talmud!