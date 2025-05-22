History of South Africa: Who Built It, Who Broke It (1912–Today).
Klaus Schwab confirms capture of the ANC by the Jewish satanic death cult.
Klaus Schwab - pure evil.
World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab is Jewish
Mandela exits prison and enters private interests.
Mandela becomes a knight of the Order of St. John.
Jews Genocided the Afrikaners.
The Jewish Menace.
Hungarian Uprising.
How the SACP captured the ANC | John Kane-Berman.
How strong is the influence of the South African Communist Party (SACP) on the African National Congress (ANC)? David Ansara of the CRA speaks to John Kane-Berman of the IRR about the long history of socialist thought in the ANC. WATCH the full interview with John Kane-Berman (63 mins) on the 'Solutions With David Ansara' podcast.
ANC promised ‘A better life for all.’ (Article published in a newspaper in 2003).
Jews kicked out of 109 countries1030 times over a 2000 year period!
Jew admits his tribe is the problem.
The satanic talmud.
Ban the satanic talmud!
Thanks for reading Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
One has access to only a fraction of these documentaries. Seems his economic needs override information sharing. Greed is everywhere. Ask nicely, if you must. Me? I'm out!