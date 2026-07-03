Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

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david waterman's avatar
david waterman
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https://substack.com/@davidwaterman3/note/p-190731638?r=15vmqh interesting as I am a saying rational man still after being gang stalked terrorized beaten kidnapped drugged into anaphylactic shock for weeks while being told my life didn't happen that's amazing

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