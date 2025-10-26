Is all hope lost?

I’m not going to reveal everything right now because I’m sitting on all the evidence which will all come out before G20 Summit hosted in South Africa .

What I can reveal is that Cyril Ramaphosa knew before Covid 19 Pandemic that Bill Gates wanted all South African Citizens Digital Identities. It was promised to Bill Gates , Rockefeller and Rothschilds Families by a Group of BILLIONAIRES in South Africa which included Koos Bekker, Christo Wiese, Whitey Basson, Paul Harris, GT Ferreira , Laurie Dippenaar, Michael Jordaan , Riaan Stassen , Patrice Motsepe , Cyril Ramaphosa, Rob Hersov and Johann Rupert.

By the way Rob Hersov is only doing podcasts to act as if he is not playing along. His name is in Epstein’s Black Book and he was a board member of A Small World which Jeffrey Epstein was a member of ...... Rob Hersov is a PSYOP. A Distraction to keep peoples mind’s entertained while the BILLIONAIRES advance their agendas under this and Madlanga Commission smokescreens ......

There is a reason why the Drivers License Printer was broken ..... They want to link your Digital Drivers License to your Digital Identity via the Smart ID Card Rollout ...... Why do you think the Banks want to capture Image of your Face for Biometric Verification ???? Why do you think MTN is doing Biometric Face Verification???? Why is SASSA doing this for Grant recipients all of a sudden.....???? Everything will be linked to your Smart ID Card / Digital Identity - SASSA Grants. Later Universal Basic Income Grant, Your Financial Bank records including your Credit Score. It will be used for electronic voting so the BILLIONAIRES funding your GNU Government can stay in Power Forever by switching votes. It’s REAL. Not a conspiracy.

Smartmatic and Bill Gates involved. Bill Gates and George Soros via Lord Mark Mulloch Brown have ties to Smartmatic ...... As I mentioned your Digital Driver’s License and the new National Health Insurance will also be tied to your Digital Identity Smart ID Card. The Government, the BILLIONAIRES in South Africa and Bill Gates will know Everything about you, your Friends, your Children, your Family Members and your Neighbors.

The CCTV cameras are not about fighting Crime. Its to TRACK AND TRACE you, Read your Messages on your Phone, listen to your Calls and Track each Item you will ever purchase ...... That is why the Mainstream Media ENCA/eNuus, News 24, Daily Maverick, MyBroadband, Daily Investor, Google etc all promoting Leon Schreiber Smart ID Card Rollout ...... There is a reason why in the United Kingdom when they pushed Digital Identity via Brit Cards and at same time wanted to lower ID age to 13 years old ......

John Brice Belgrove

Refer a friend

Chinese digtopia. People deleted.

Britain and Israel - One World Government.

UK doctor arrested for social media posts supporting Palestinian armed resistance.

Digital ID in Britain — A Chinese Warning.

FIXED facial recognition cameras quietly switched on in London for the first time. 9 days ago. Big Brother Watch. YouTube.

Share

There are no chosen people.

Adler’s Model vs Freud’s Model of psychology.

Reprogram your subconscious. Join Subconscious Mind Academy.

Nest session starting soon. Reply for details.

Freud was wrong about nearly everything.

Thanks for reading Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Refer a friend