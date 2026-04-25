Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

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paul
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I worked in a public hospital for 21 years delivering a front line service. In about 2010 my eyes were opened when talking to a group of med students. They basically told me becoming a doctor was simply remembering list upon list of disease, pathology and chemistry. There appeared to be very little substance around the mechanics of how the body actually functioned in any detail. So I asked myself why? Because I also have a background in IT I was able to answer that question. At the time with databases but a little latter it dawned on me. AI. Having lists is ideal for databases, databases are the memory of AI. So it becomes a simple algorithm. Obtain symptoms, search database for diseases that match the symptoms, confirm with pathological tests, prescribe chemistry based on pathological tests. Great simple, right? Wrong. The issues arise when a patient presents with confounding symptoms or symptoms match a disease but pathology does not confirm. How good is your lists then? The only way forward then is for a Dr to revert back to the mechanics of the human body. But if a Dr has not been trained comprehensively in the mechanics what do they revert to? Maybe a specialists (we still have some), but its been my experience that they revert back to the guess. This is the most dangerous of all as the patient, if the Dr guesses wrong, can be exposed to dangerous chemicals. First principles, first do no harm. AI has an issue with "hallucinations" which is the equivalent of the human mind guessing missing data. Guessing will cause harm. Its playing Russian roulette. The answer must be to spend the time and money in training Dr's properly. Ensure they have a reasonable understanding of the biomechanics of the human body. Because when the databases and AI fail, this is all they have to effectively treat ailments which may be new or an old disease that has evolved.

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