The Day Feynman Proved Doctors Understand Nothing

A 22-year-old physics student with no medical training walked into a library, picked up a medical textbook, and diagnosed a case that an entire hospital of doctors couldn't figure out. Three different diagnoses. All wrong. The patient was the woman he loved — and she was dying while they argued. This is the true story of how Richard Feynman exposed a flaw in medical education that doctors are only now admitting to in 2026. From a misdiagnosed case of tuberculosis to a cargo cult science speech that medical journals are quoting today — Feynman proved that memorizing medicine is not the same as understanding it. In this documentary, you'll learn: — Why a negative test result was ignored by a trained physician — How Feynman diagnosed his wife Arline Greenbaum from a library — The one doctor who asked the right question — and was silenced — What "cargo cult science" means and why it still applies to modern medicine — Feynman's first principle that every patient should know — How Feynman faced his own cancer diagnosis decades later Richard Feynman changed how we think about science, education, and expertise. His story with Arline — and his battle with the medical system — remains one of the most powerful true stories in the history of science. Sources: "What Do You Care What Other People Think?" by Richard Feynman | "Surely You're Joking, Mr. Feynman" | American Academy of Ophthalmology Editorial (2026) | JAMA Network Open physician video study © Feynman Archives — True stories about Richard Feynman's life, science, and legacy.

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SPECIAL INVESTIGATION - The COVID-19 Deception - Dr. Faiez Kirsten’s Findings

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THE SCIENTIFIC DEATH CERTIFICATE - How Dr. Faiez Kirsten Documented the Murder of Truth

The Rigged Game

The Great Brain Robbery

The brain is under attack. It is the 21st-century battlescape with a range of weapons being used to disempower and destroy it, including chemical and biological weapons, directed energy weapons, electromagnetic pollution, and psychological operations. Unsurprisingly, the brain and mental functions of many people have deteriorated and are getting worse. Multitudes have been robbed of their ability to think critically, regulate their emotions, remember, pay attention and execute other brain and mental functions effectively. And neurodegenerative conditions such as Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease have skyrocketed.

THE COVID INJECTIONS DAMAGED BRAINS AND MINDS. This makes sense!!

DISTURBING: The Single LARGEST Vaccine–Dementia Study Found That Adult Vaccines Cause DEMENTIA AND ALZHEIMER’S!

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If you are experiencing brain and mental health challenges and want to protect your brain and mind and improve your brain and mental health and performance, contact us for details of the program. including content and pricing :

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The single LARGEST vaccine–dementia study ever conducted (n=13.3 MILLION) found that adult vaccines (flu, pneumococcal, shingles, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) increase risk of DEMENTIA (+38%) and ALZHEIMER’S (+50%) for a DECADE.

The more doses, the higher the dementia risk:

1 vaccine dose → 26% higher risk of dementia



2–3 doses → 32% higher risk



4–7 doses → 42% higher risk



8–12 doses → 50% higher risk



≥13 doses → 55% higher risk

STUDY: Common Vaccines Linked to 38-50% Increased Risk of Dementia and Alzheimer’s

They refer to them as Directed Energy Weapons

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