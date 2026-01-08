The globalist agenda—encompassing mass surveillance, depopulation, economic enslavement, and the erosion of national sovereignty—relies heavily on psychological compliance and systemic coercion to achieve its goals.
Based on historical precedents, sociological research, and resistance movements, a minimum of 10–15% of the population actively resisting this agenda can disrupt its implementation, while 25–30% non-compliance may trigger systemic collapse of elite control structures.
I will be hosting a discussion on the full analysis within the next 2 weeks. The discussion will be held via video call to the CounterAct MPC group on Signal. To participate in the discussion join the group here
Telegram Group
