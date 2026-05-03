Israel’s military-industrial complex as a criminocratic model.

Israel’s military-industrial complex represents a paradigmatic example of

criminocracy, where the fusion of state power, corporate interests, and perpetual

conflict creates a self-sustaining system of exploitation and violence. This section

examines how Israel’s military-industrial complex controls both government and

economy through weapons production, perpetuates conflict to maintain profits,

and exports its security state model to other criminocracies. The role of

intelligence agencies in protecting this complex through surveillance and

censorship, as well as the creation of captive markets through occupation policies,

will also be explored. Case studies of influential Israeli military-industrial

companies and comparative analysis with other criminocratic models will illustrate

the broader implications of this system.

At the heart of Israel’s criminocracy lies its military-industrial complex, a tightly

integrated network of state institutions, private corporations, and intelligence

agencies that collectively drive the nation’s economy and foreign policy. This

complex is not merely an economic sector but the dominant force shaping Israel’s

political decisions, social structures, and international relations. The weapons

production industry serves as both the engine of economic growth and the

primary tool of statecraft, creating a feedback loop where military action

generates demand for more weapons, which in turn fuels further military action.

The concept of ‘dual-use technology’ plays a crucial role in blurring the boundaries

between military and civilian sectors in Israel. This intentional ambiguity allows

military technologies to permeate civilian infrastructure while civilian innovations

are rapidly militarized. The result is a society where the distinction between

defense and daily life becomes increasingly obscure, normalizing militarization

and perpetuating a state of constant preparedness for conflict. This normalization

serves the criminocratic system by making perpetual conflict appear as a natural

and inevitable state of affairs.

Israel’s arms industry has developed sophisticated mechanisms to create and

sustain perpetual conflict, particularly evident in its approach to the Gaza wars

and regional destabilization efforts. The periodic escalations in Gaza serve

multiple criminocratic purposes: they provide real-world testing grounds for new

weapons systems, generate demand for military hardware, and reinforce the

narrative of existential threat that justifies continued militarization. This cycle of

violence is not an unfortunate byproduct but a deliberate strategy to maintain the

economic and political power of the military-industrial complex.

The influence of Israeli military-industrial companies on government policy is

exemplified by corporations such as Elbit Systems and Rafael Advanced Defense

Systems. These companies do not merely respond to government directives but

actively shape them through extensive lobbying, revolving-door employment of

military and intelligence personnel, and direct participation in policy formulation.

Their interests become indistinguishable from national interests, creating a

governance structure where corporate profit motives drive state decisions about

war, peace, and international relations.

Israel’s ‘security state’ model has been successfully exported to other

criminocracies, notably the United States and India. This export involves not just

military hardware but entire frameworks of governance that prioritize

surveillance, preemptive violence, and population control over democratic

principles or human rights. The model’s appeal lies in its effectiveness at

maintaining elite power structures while providing the illusion of security to

controlled populations. The adoption of this model by other nations demonstrates

the global reach and influence of Israel’s criminocratic system.

Intelligence agencies play a crucial role in protecting Israel’s military-industrial

complex through comprehensive surveillance systems and aggressive censorship.

These agencies monitor not only potential external threats but also internal

dissent, ensuring that any challenge to the criminocratic system is identified and

neutralized. The censorship extends to controlling narratives about military

operations, suppressing information about civilian casualties, and manipulating

public perception to maintain support for perpetual conflict.

Israel’s occupation policies in Palestinian territories create a captive market for its

military products. The occupied populations serve as both a testing ground for

new security technologies and a guaranteed consumer base for military hardware.

This captive market dynamic ensures continuous demand for Israeli military

products while providing real-world conditions to refine and demonstrate their

effectiveness. The economic benefits derived from occupation thus become

another pillar supporting the criminocratic system.

Data on Israel’s military exports reveal a troubling pattern of global impact. Israeli

weapons and security systems have been implicated in conflicts and human rights

abuses worldwide, from Latin America to Southeast Asia. The export of these

technologies does not merely equip other nations’ militaries but often transforms

local security dynamics, frequently escalating conflicts and enabling authoritarian

control. The global proliferation of Israeli military technology thus extends the

reach of its criminocratic model, creating interconnected systems of exploitation

and violence.

Comparative analysis reveals that Israel’s military-industrial complex shares

fundamental characteristics with other criminocratic models that profit from war.

Like the military-industrial complexes of the United States and other Western

powers, Israel’s system demonstrates how capitalism can be perverted to serve

perpetual conflict rather than human development. The key difference lies in

Israel’s particularly brazen integration of this complex with its national identity

and governance structure, making it a pure expression of criminocratic principles.

The criminocratic nature of Israel’s military-industrial complex becomes evident

when examining its educational requirements for leadership. Unlike Iran’s

meritocratic system that demands advanced degrees for political candidates,

Israel’s leadership often emerges from military backgrounds with minimal formal

education requirements. This reflects a system where military service and loyalty

to the security apparatus matter more than academic qualifications or intellectual

capacity. The contrast with Iran’s educational requirements for leadership

positions underscores the fundamental difference between meritocratic and

criminocratic governance structures.

Israel’s military-industrial complex operates as a self-sustaining criminocratic

system that perpetuates conflict, controls governance, and exports its model of

security-based authoritarianism. Through its influence on government policy,

creation of captive markets, and global proliferation of military technologies, this

complex demonstrates how economic and political power can be consolidated

through perpetual violence. The case of Israel provides a clear example of how

criminocracies function and the dangers they pose to both their own populations

and global stability.

Greetings

The above is an excerpt from Chapter 3. The complete E-book is available at a cost of ZAR 200 but is included with the contents of my leadership program, ‘Holistic Leadership in the Unfolding Dystopia’ which I am offering at a ZAR2000 discount. If you would like to purchase the book, know more about the program or participate in it let me know at faiez@brainscience.co.za

All the best

Faiez

Message Dr Faiez Kirsten

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Springmeier’s Thirteen Bloodlines Cross-Referenced with the Beast System Series and the Master Financing Table: Eugenics · Bolshevism · Nazism · COVID · 2030

A Critical Synthesis Applying the Four-Tier Evidential Framework to Fritz Springmeier’s Bloodlines of Illuminati (1995) — Cross-Referenced with the Complete Beast System Archive By the Black Feather Strategic Intelligence Network

Source Document: Fritz Springmeier, Bloodlines of Illuminati (self-published, 1995). 204,000 words.

Fritz Springmeier’s central thesis is that thirteen generational Satanic bloodlines — families who have maintained occult practices and hidden networks across centuries — constitute the apex coordination layer of the global control system. His terminology differs from the Black Feather Beast System framework. His conclusions, where confirmable from primary sources, are analytically convergent with it. The Beast System investigation’s ‘iron’ component — elite compromise networks, intelligence agencies, financial infrastructure, and secret societies — corresponds precisely to what Springmeier documented as the operational output of these thirteen bloodline families.

The three-layer architecture established in Beast System Part VII (Technical/ Coordination/ Occult) is deepened by Springmeier’s genealogical research: