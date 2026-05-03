THE CRIMINOCRATIC SYSTEMS OF THE WEST: Israel's military-industrial complex as a criminocratic model.
Excerpt from MERITOCRACY VS CRIMINOCRACY - Analyzing Governance Through the Lenses of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United States of America, the State of Israel, and the Republic of South Africa.
Israel’s military-industrial complex as a criminocratic model.
Israel’s military-industrial complex represents a paradigmatic example of
criminocracy, where the fusion of state power, corporate interests, and perpetual
conflict creates a self-sustaining system of exploitation and violence. This section
examines how Israel’s military-industrial complex controls both government and
economy through weapons production, perpetuates conflict to maintain profits,
and exports its security state model to other criminocracies. The role of
intelligence agencies in protecting this complex through surveillance and
censorship, as well as the creation of captive markets through occupation policies,
will also be explored. Case studies of influential Israeli military-industrial
companies and comparative analysis with other criminocratic models will illustrate
the broader implications of this system.
At the heart of Israel’s criminocracy lies its military-industrial complex, a tightly
integrated network of state institutions, private corporations, and intelligence
agencies that collectively drive the nation’s economy and foreign policy. This
complex is not merely an economic sector but the dominant force shaping Israel’s
political decisions, social structures, and international relations. The weapons
production industry serves as both the engine of economic growth and the
primary tool of statecraft, creating a feedback loop where military action
generates demand for more weapons, which in turn fuels further military action.
The concept of ‘dual-use technology’ plays a crucial role in blurring the boundaries
between military and civilian sectors in Israel. This intentional ambiguity allows
military technologies to permeate civilian infrastructure while civilian innovations
are rapidly militarized. The result is a society where the distinction between
defense and daily life becomes increasingly obscure, normalizing militarization
and perpetuating a state of constant preparedness for conflict. This normalization
serves the criminocratic system by making perpetual conflict appear as a natural
and inevitable state of affairs.
Israel’s arms industry has developed sophisticated mechanisms to create and
sustain perpetual conflict, particularly evident in its approach to the Gaza wars
and regional destabilization efforts. The periodic escalations in Gaza serve
multiple criminocratic purposes: they provide real-world testing grounds for new
weapons systems, generate demand for military hardware, and reinforce the
narrative of existential threat that justifies continued militarization. This cycle of
violence is not an unfortunate byproduct but a deliberate strategy to maintain the
economic and political power of the military-industrial complex.
The influence of Israeli military-industrial companies on government policy is
exemplified by corporations such as Elbit Systems and Rafael Advanced Defense
Systems. These companies do not merely respond to government directives but
actively shape them through extensive lobbying, revolving-door employment of
military and intelligence personnel, and direct participation in policy formulation.
Their interests become indistinguishable from national interests, creating a
governance structure where corporate profit motives drive state decisions about
war, peace, and international relations.
Israel’s ‘security state’ model has been successfully exported to other
criminocracies, notably the United States and India. This export involves not just
military hardware but entire frameworks of governance that prioritize
surveillance, preemptive violence, and population control over democratic
principles or human rights. The model’s appeal lies in its effectiveness at
maintaining elite power structures while providing the illusion of security to
controlled populations. The adoption of this model by other nations demonstrates
the global reach and influence of Israel’s criminocratic system.
Intelligence agencies play a crucial role in protecting Israel’s military-industrial
complex through comprehensive surveillance systems and aggressive censorship.
These agencies monitor not only potential external threats but also internal
dissent, ensuring that any challenge to the criminocratic system is identified and
neutralized. The censorship extends to controlling narratives about military
operations, suppressing information about civilian casualties, and manipulating
public perception to maintain support for perpetual conflict.
Israel’s occupation policies in Palestinian territories create a captive market for its
military products. The occupied populations serve as both a testing ground for
new security technologies and a guaranteed consumer base for military hardware.
This captive market dynamic ensures continuous demand for Israeli military
products while providing real-world conditions to refine and demonstrate their
effectiveness. The economic benefits derived from occupation thus become
another pillar supporting the criminocratic system.
Data on Israel’s military exports reveal a troubling pattern of global impact. Israeli
weapons and security systems have been implicated in conflicts and human rights
abuses worldwide, from Latin America to Southeast Asia. The export of these
technologies does not merely equip other nations’ militaries but often transforms
local security dynamics, frequently escalating conflicts and enabling authoritarian
control. The global proliferation of Israeli military technology thus extends the
reach of its criminocratic model, creating interconnected systems of exploitation
and violence.
Comparative analysis reveals that Israel’s military-industrial complex shares
fundamental characteristics with other criminocratic models that profit from war.
Like the military-industrial complexes of the United States and other Western
powers, Israel’s system demonstrates how capitalism can be perverted to serve
perpetual conflict rather than human development. The key difference lies in
Israel’s particularly brazen integration of this complex with its national identity
and governance structure, making it a pure expression of criminocratic principles.
The criminocratic nature of Israel’s military-industrial complex becomes evident
when examining its educational requirements for leadership. Unlike Iran’s
meritocratic system that demands advanced degrees for political candidates,
Israel’s leadership often emerges from military backgrounds with minimal formal
education requirements. This reflects a system where military service and loyalty
to the security apparatus matter more than academic qualifications or intellectual
capacity. The contrast with Iran’s educational requirements for leadership
positions underscores the fundamental difference between meritocratic and
criminocratic governance structures.
Israel’s military-industrial complex operates as a self-sustaining criminocratic
system that perpetuates conflict, controls governance, and exports its model of
security-based authoritarianism. Through its influence on government policy,
creation of captive markets, and global proliferation of military technologies, this
complex demonstrates how economic and political power can be consolidated
through perpetual violence. The case of Israel provides a clear example of how
criminocracies function and the dangers they pose to both their own populations
and global stability.
Greetings
The above is an excerpt from Chapter 3. The complete E-book is available at a cost of ZAR 200 but is included with the contents of my leadership program, ‘Holistic Leadership in the Unfolding Dystopia’ which I am offering at a ZAR2000 discount. If you would like to purchase the book, know more about the program or participate in it let me know at faiez@brainscience.co.za
All the best
Faiez
The Beast System’s GENERATIONAL ARCHITECTURE
Springmeier’s Thirteen Bloodlines Cross-Referenced with the Beast System Series and the Master Financing Table: Eugenics · Bolshevism · Nazism · COVID · 2030
A Critical Synthesis Applying the Four-Tier Evidential Framework to Fritz Springmeier’s Bloodlines of Illuminati (1995) — Cross-Referenced with the Complete Beast System Archive By the Black Feather Strategic Intelligence Network
Source Document: Fritz Springmeier, Bloodlines of Illuminati (self-published, 1995). 204,000 words.
Fritz Springmeier’s central thesis is that thirteen generational Satanic bloodlines — families who have maintained occult practices and hidden networks across centuries — constitute the apex coordination layer of the global control system. His terminology differs from the Black Feather Beast System framework. His conclusions, where confirmable from primary sources, are analytically convergent with it. The Beast System investigation’s ‘iron’ component — elite compromise networks, intelligence agencies, financial infrastructure, and secret societies — corresponds precisely to what Springmeier documented as the operational output of these thirteen bloodline families.
The three-layer architecture established in Beast System Part VII (Technical/ Coordination/ Occult) is deepened by Springmeier’s genealogical research:
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Good one, Faiez. In addition, the Zionist state is well known as a safe place for paedophiles.