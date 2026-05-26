Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
3h

All true. The British government provided its army to protect the Chosen opium peddlers (and even to enforce consumption to enable addiction) and its ca 10% cut of the profits funded all of Britain's wars throughout the reign of Queen Victoria. Perfidious Albion writ large!

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