THE CHINA OPERATION: How the Communist Revolution Serves the Beast System

A Black Feather Strategic Intelligence Investigation

Part 1 of 3: Occult Foundations and Financial Architecture

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This investigation documents the verifiable connections between:

International banking houses and the Chinese Communist Revolution

Occult secret societies operating in China (1840s-1949)

Soviet Comintern coordination of revolutionary movements

Wall Street financing of Communist regimes

China’s current role as prototype for global technocratic control

Core Thesis: The Chinese Communist Revolution was not a grassroots peasant uprising, but a carefully orchestrated operation by international forces seeking to create a testing ground for total population control - now being rolled out globally as the “Great Reset.”

What Makes This Different: We use only primary sources, declassified documents, and verifiable historical records to prove our case.

PART I: THE HISTORICAL FOUNDATION

Chapter 1: The Opium Wars and Secret Society Infiltration

The British-China Connection (1839-1860)

Documented Fact: The Opium Wars were initiated by British financial interests, specifically the Sassoon family and Jardine Matheson trading company.

Primary Source - British Parliamentary Records: The 1840 Parliamentary debates show William Gladstone condemning the opium trade:

“A war more unjust in its origin, a war more calculated to cover this country with permanent disgrace, I do not know... the British flag is hoisted to protect an infamous traffic.”

The Sassoon Empire:

David Sassoon (1792-1864) built opium monopoly

Family based in Bombay, operations in China

Connected to Rothschild banking network through marriage

Known as “Rothschilds of the East”

Verifiable Connection:

Sassoon & Co. partnered with HSBC (Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded 1865)

HSBC created specifically to finance opium trade

Same banking structure later financed revolutionary movements

Source: “The Sassoons: The Great Global Merchants and the Making of an Empire” by Joseph Sassoon (2022) - uses family archives.

Secret Society Infrastructure

The Taiping Rebellion (1850-1864)

Historical Record:

Led by Hong Xiuquan (claimed to be Jesus’s brother)

20-30 million deaths (documented by census records)

Funded by foreign interests seeking to destabilize Qing Dynasty

Created power vacuum that enabled later Communist takeover

Occult Elements Documented:

Triads (Chinese Secret Societies) Originated in resistance to Qing Dynasty

Heavy Taoist/Buddhist occult practices

Ritual initiation ceremonies

Blood oaths of loyalty

Academic Source: Dian Murray, “The Origins of the Tiandihui” (Stanford, 1994) - uses Chinese historical documents.

Western Masonic Lodges in China

Documented Facts:

First Masonic Lodge in China: 1788 (Canton)

“Lodge Amity” founded 1844 in Hong Kong

Membership included British colonial officials and Chinese compradors

Primary Source: “Freemasonry in China, 1788-1963” - official Masonic records published in Ars Quatuor Coronatorum, Vol. 78 (1965).

Significance: Created parallel power structure to imperial government, networking foreign merchants with Chinese elites.

The Interlocking Systems

By 1900, China had:

British-controlled opium distribution network

Foreign-controlled banking system (HSBC, Chartered Bank)

Secret society infrastructure (Triads + Masonic lodges)

Treaty ports under foreign jurisdiction

Weakened Qing Dynasty (Boxer Rebellion 1899-1901)

This created the perfect conditions for revolutionary takeover.

EXPLOSIVE - The Bill Gates Case - The Narrative on Trial. Amsterdam Court Of Appeal. The Netherlands. March 2026

Fiona Rose Diamond @CoviLeaks

Mar 17

If you want to truly understand what is unfolding in the case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla (CEO of Pfizer) and Mark Rutte (former Dutch PM) along with 15 other defendants - watch this! In that courtroom, lawyer Peter Stassen didn’t just speak; he delivered a calculated, scorched-earth dismantling of the defendants. What he put on the record is absolute fire. You have to watch it for yourself. This case is real. It is happening. Please take the time to watch the full update, and share it. While the mainstream media remains predictably silent, we are the ones breaking the blackout. We are the ones ensuring the world knows exactly what was hidden. History isn’t just being written; it’s being corrected. Never give up on the truth. This is our moment. Watch. Share. Be the witness history requires.

THE SCIENTIFIC DEATH CERTIFICATE: How Dr. Faiez Kirsten Documented the Murder of Truth

A Black Feather Investigation into the Forensic Evidence That Demolishes the Pandemic Narrative

OPENING: THE DOCUMENT THAT CHANGES EVERYTHING

In November 2020, while the world cowered behind masks and governments erected the scaffold of medical tyranny, a South African physician named Dr. Faiez Kirsten committed an act of extraordinary courage.

He wrote the truth.

Not opinion. Not speculation. Not “alternative interpretation.”

The documented, sourced, irrefutable scientific truth about what was being called COVID-19.

His 29-page research paper, “COVID-19 Is A Deception – Here’s Why,” reads like a coroner’s report on the death of scientific integrity. Every claim sourced. Every assertion documented. Every lie exposed with surgical precision.

This is not another article questioning the narrative. This is the forensic autopsy of the narrative itself, performed by a credentialed physician who methodically dissected every pillar of the pandemic story and found them all to be fabrications.

What Dr. Kirsten proved—using the establishment’s own documents, their own admissions, their own published research—is that:

No one has ever isolated the SARS-CoV-2 virus The PCR tests are scientifically meaningless for diagnosis The antibody tests cannot prove infection The “pandemic” is a manufactured illusion The vaccines are the actual weapon

Continue reading

Special Investigation: The COVID-19 Deception - Dr. Faiez Kirsten’s Findings.

When a Pandemic Became a Weapon - A Black Feather Emergency Report.

Opening: The Courage to Question

March 2020. The world locked down. Governments declared emergency powers. Constitutional rights suspended. A “novel coronavirus” called SARS-CoV-2 allegedly emerged from a Wuhan wet market (or lab, depending on which narrative you follow). The disease it caused—COVID-19—was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The response was unprecedented:

Global lockdowns

Mandatory masking

Social distancing

Business closures

Travel restrictions

Quarantine camps (Australia, China, Canada)

Censorship of dissent

Vilification of “anti-vaxxers”

And then came the “solution”:

Experimental mRNA injections

Rolled out at “warp speed”

Mandated for employment, travel, education

Coerced through social pressure and government force

Marketed as “safe and effective”

Anyone questioning them labeled a threat to public health

But one doctor in South Africa had the courage to ask:

“Show us the virus.”

His name: Dr. Faiez Kirsten.

His conclusion: The COVID-19 pandemic is a DECEPTION.

Let us examine his research, cross-reference with other sources, and determine if his shocking conclusions hold up under scrutiny.

Continue Reading

The 5g Covid Injection Global Genocide Updated August 2021 5.84MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Message Dr Faiez Kirsten

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Programmed like a computer

Springmeier’s Thirteen Bloodlines Cross-Referenced with the Beast System Series and the Master Financing Table: Eugenics · Bolshevism · Nazism · COVID · 2030

A Critical Synthesis Applying the Four-Tier Evidential Framework to Fritz Springmeier’s Bloodlines of Illuminati (1995) — Cross-Referenced with the Complete Beast System Archive By the Black Feather Strategic Intelligence Network

Source Document: Fritz Springmeier, Bloodlines of Illuminati (self-published, 1995). 204,000 words.

Fritz Springmeier’s central thesis is that thirteen generational Satanic bloodlines — families who have maintained occult practices and hidden networks across centuries — constitute the apex coordination layer of the global control system. His terminology differs from the Black Feather Beast System framework. His conclusions, where confirmable from primary sources, are analytically convergent with it. The Beast System investigation’s ‘iron’ component — elite compromise networks, intelligence agencies, financial infrastructure, and secret societies — corresponds precisely to what Springmeier documented as the operational output of these thirteen bloodline families.

The three-layer architecture established in Beast System Part VII (Technical/ Coordination/ Occult) is deepened by Springmeier’s genealogical research: