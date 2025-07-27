The Unthinkable Threat: The Brain as the Battlescape.

Ever since Winston Churchill declared in 1943 that “The empires of the future are the empires of the mind,” it was clear that social control was to be maintained, not so much by physical threat and coercion, but, rather, through psychological means.

The insidious power of propaganda, psychological operations, behavioural psychology, etc. to condition human perception and cognition cannot be underestimated. Nevertheless, novel 21st-century technologies are opening up frightening new possibilities for mind control by engaging directly with the brain.

In the context of the Omniwar, we must take seriously Pentagon neuroscience adviser James Giordano’s claim that the brain will be the 21st-century battlescape. Attacks on the brain through electromagnetic warfare have a long history, as do military intelligence projects to develop brain-computer interfaces. The White House’s Brain Initiative and the EU’s Graphene Flagship project have seen huge amounts of money flow into brain technology research. Syringe-injectable nanotechnologies exist that are capable of crossing the blood-brain barrier.

If it becomes possible to influence the brain via a combination of such technologies and acoustic, magnetic, and/or electrical frequencies, then the evil potential of weaponised neurotechnology may know no bounds. David A. Hughes PhD.

Evade the Great Poisoning and Culling of Humanity. Join the Club!

“Most of the events you are witnessing in the news cycle each day are just distractions to keep your mind occupied until the terminator robots are scaled up and dispatched for final extermination operations. The controllers don't care what you think about politics, economics, crypto, gold or anything else. Your opinions and demands are irrelevant to them, and "security" for them goes beyond dollars, gold or even geopolitical power. Their real "security" comes down to the mass extermination of billions of human beings so that no one is left to threaten their power dominance. They only need a small contingent of humans to exist for a few more years to build the data centers, robot factories and expanded power sources that will unleash superintelligence (and self-replicating robot factories). The rest of humanity will be easily culled through engineered war, famine, pandemic poisonings and economic collapse, all of which are right now under way. The daily breaking news bombshell you're fed by the establishment is just a laser light to be chased by cats, and YOU are the cat. If you keep chasing the fascinating red dot, you will never notice the bigger picture of what's actually happening.” Mike Adams, The Health Ranger.