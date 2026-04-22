Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

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mothman777
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When they were harvesting organs from dying COVID patients on ventilators (who were of course actually made to die specially), it is obvious the 'doctors' could not really have been harvesting them to use them in human transplants at all, as that would have been entirely impossible, especially when a purportedly incurable and lethal so-called 'virus' would still have been present and active in those organs (though no COVID 19 virus ever really existed, just the nasty stuff in the COVID jabs).

And of course, who especially would suddenly want a whole load of transplants done just at that specific time (and weren't all the hospitals supposed to be choked full of COVID patients in the actually mainly empty hospitals?).

This is the same sort of mystery as why organs are being harvested from babies and children and battlefield victims in Gaza and Ukraine (I read a not-too far-fetched report of Palestinian organ meat for sale in jewish Israeli market stalls, that very probably really happened).

I do not think there are actually any real human recipients, especially obscenely wealthy enough patients to pay for transplants at a minimum of 100,000 dollars apiece existing in such vast numbers as would suddenly be needed to take all these organs, and wasn't this a 'population reduction' (eradication of 'goyim') exercise, not a life extension exercise?

And organs really intended for transplantation into another person have to be harvested in medically prepared situations and special facilities.

But brains harvested from purposely made-to-die patients that those doctors in the know will know actually have no real lethal virus would be entirely suitable to be used in much the same ways and even in vastly more complex ways than specially-grown organoids are being experimented with however.

Organs taken from battlefield victims especially are certainly not being harvested under those kinds of medically required conditions, and I am very sure that massive numbers of millionaires who would have to pay a minimum 100,000 dollars to have a transplant done are all suddenly having defective kids who need a new lung or kidney or whatever from organs seized from baby farms or murdered child sex slaves held on an industrial scale, and I am very sure that no millionaire will be queuing up to buy a very tiny and thus totally unsuitable child's heart or kidney or lung to be transplanted into themselves.

The 'elite' might harvest some of the organs for meat however, as the higher vibrational rate of the flesh of our species of mankind is preferred by jews like Epstein et al who are controlling this slave farm. The flesh of cows and goats has a mentally dulling effect which these jewish top movers and shakers do not want to be slowed up by.

The Zohar states that a jew may treat a Gentile female as he would a piece of meat. Read that in the literal sense.

"A Jew may do to a non-Jewess what he can do. He may treat her as he treats a piece of meat."

Hadarine, 20, B; Schulchan Aruch, Choszen Hamiszpat 348

https://rense.com/general86/talmd.htm

For years they have been using 'organoids' (lab-grown miniature brains) they say to see how long they can keep them alive and use them. That period of survival went from just a few weeks up to 'a couple of years' we are told. I think the actual reality is a lot different.

But I do not think organoids grown from scratch that only live 2 years with practically vegetative response potential would be any use in modern battlefield or computer applications, or even as an almost totally disembodied space rocket pilot or fighter jet pilot, rather, I think that adult human brains with language and communication skills already developed that are surely vastly preferable by being already able to interact at an extremely advanced level were, and still are actually being surreptitiously partly linked to AI from during the COVID 'infection' phase and are then being harvested and used in massive batches in a huge number of very rapidly successive experiment phases racing to perfect this interface technology to produce some kind of AI Cloud-linked Robocop, or beds of brains linked as slaves to AI.

This is all jews think of us, they view our potential like lab-grown meat, it would be entirely acceptable to jews to keep huge numbers of the souls of Gentile mankind fully subjugated locked down in some kind of AI-linked slave brain-computer interface bed like this, and this would be a version of the 'hell' that the jewish scriptures say all non-jewish souls are going to.

I watched both Manchurian Candidate films recently to make a comparison, I think the original one was vastly superior and more insightful.

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