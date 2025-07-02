Ryan Veli talks about the Beast System.

Nanobots - What they do.

As you may know, Covid-19 was not a real pandemic but a deception. It was a major strategic move of the cult running the Matrix towards their planned technocratic, transhumanist New World Order. And injecting the world’s population with nanotechnology via the covid vaccines was a significant part of the achievement of this goal. Most people were led to believe that these injections would protect them against the claimed viral cause of the pandemic, a deception which led to the death of millions and the severe illness and ongoing suffering of billions.

The world now faces a catastrophic situation where virtually everyone has this self-replicating nanotechnology in them which becomes energized by external EMFs (electromagnetic frequencies), even those who did not take the covid injections, since it also gets into the body via the air, (chemtrails), water, food, medication, and other means. People are being turned into robots. But it is not only about turning people into robots. Exposure to harmful nanotechnology and EMFs also has other seriously detrimental effects on the body, mind and spirit, such as cancers and other illnesses, destruction of the pineal gland causing widespread personality changes and many others.

But all is not lost. There is hope. Harmful and deadly nanotechnology can not only be removed from the brain and body but also kept out. And both the brain and body can be protected against harmful EMFs. CounterAct Club focuses on edupowering (educating and empowering) its members regarding the unfolding enslavement and extermination agenda, especially the EMF and Nanotechnology aspects of this agenda and providing them with the tools, technologies, information and strategies to effectively CounterAct the cult’s enslavement and extermination agenda.

Super Artificial Intelligence and the Complete Subjugation of Humanity via EMFs and Nanotech is here. CounterActing this tyranny is non-negotiable if humanity is to have a free and functional future.

