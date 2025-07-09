As mentioned numerous times over the past five years, Covid-19 was a deception. It was a major strategic move towards the planned technocratic, transhumanist New World Order of the satanic death cult running the Matrix. It was a major move towards enslavement and extermination of the world’s population. The technology injected into billions via the Covid bioweapons has resulted in the integration of self-assembling Nano robots into the cells and tissues of multitudes. Men, women, and children have been merged with Nano machines and are under the control of Artificial Intelligence. They are not the same people they were before being injected. The situation is both tragic and catastrophic. I have informed and warned of this coming nightmare for years before Covid-19, during Covid-19 and continue to do so at the present time. The satanic death cult is taking over the earth and building its earthly kingdom and needs to depopulate billions and completely enslave the survivors. This process is taking place right now. And Artificial Intelligence is at the heart of it. In fact, AI has placed humanity in an existential crisis, and it is said that it is already too late for humanity, as explained in the video below. I do not concur. Despite the demonic influence behind Artificial Intelligence, AI is nothing. Compared to AII (Almighty’s Infinite Intelligence), AI is nothing. Yes, the death cult and the demons are working together to completely enslave and exterminate humanity. But their achieving this goal is not a given. It is only a given if humanity fails to do what is required to defeat them.

Certainly, darkness has covered the earth, and mankind is in mortal danger. Multitudes have not only been merged with technology but also genetically modified. And the digital prison is rapidly nearing completion. Soon the doors will be shut. Forever. But there is still time for humanity to do what is required before everyone is integrated into the Beast System or exterminated. We are on the verge of the Singularity where humanity becomes one with Artificial Super Intelligence. Worldwide dystopia is around the corner. High levels of true knowledge, holistic consciousness and holistic intelligence, and especially spiritual consciousness and intelligence are non-negotiable to circumvent the unfolding apocalypse. Will this save the world? Or do you also believe it is already too late?

It’s Already Too Late – AI Has Taken Over

“It’s Already Too Late – AI Has Taken Over” is a powerful, emotionally charged 17-minute motivational speech that dives deep into the rise of artificial intelligence and how it’s transforming everything—careers, creativity, decision-making, and the human experience. This isn’t just another tech talk. It’s a wake-up call. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, student, dreamer, or someone navigating uncertain times, this speech will inspire you to act boldly, adapt fast, and reclaim your purpose before it's too late.