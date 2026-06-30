For decades the South African Government did little or nothing about the increasing number of undocumented people from other African countries entering the country. Now many of these immigrants are facing attacks and deportation. Is a Problem-Reaction-Solution strategy being played out?

Problem-Reaction-Solution (often abbreviated as PRS) describes a manipulative tactic used by governments and elite groups to implement agendas that the public would otherwise reject. This concept is often associated with the Latin phrase “Ordo ab Chao” (Order out of Chaos)

The framework operates as follows:

Problem : A crisis is created, exaggerated, or allowed to happen. In this instance, an increasing number of undocumented people are allowed to enter the country.

Reaction : The public reacts with fear, outrage, and a demand for safety or resolution. Media coverage often amplifies this emotional response.

Solution: The orchestrators present a pre-planned solution (e.g., new laws, wars, surveillance systems) that consolidates power or advances a hidden agenda, which is accepted by a fearful population. The solution in this instance is the deployment of a Digital Identification system which is a major part of the Digital Prison which is being built for South Africans, and people of virtually all countries. The claimed immigration crisis will silence Digital ID dissenters. Or so it is hoped. This is the endgame of the enslavement and extermination agenda of the death cult which runs the Matrix.

EXIT THE MATRIX. ENTER THE AUTHENTIX.

This Puts Everything Into Perspective.

Speaking at the Siyafana Sonke Action Campaign press briefing ahead of the June 30 deadline, Tessa Dooms called on South Africans to focus their anger on failed systems and those in power rather than targeting individual migrants.

She argued that immigration is only one of several crises facing the country, alongside unemployment, poverty, healthcare failures and water shortages. Dooms warned that vigilantism will not fix these problems, saying criminality must be addressed through a functional and trusted police service, regardless of a person’s nationality.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says South Africa's unemployment and poverty cannot be solved by removing undocumented migrants alone, urging leaders to fix the economy instead as immigration protests intensify nationwide.

Know Your Enemy.

Petition And Open Letter To Sarb, Highly Destructive Weapon Continuously Deployed By The Enemy Of The People 85.1KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

eNCA Report.