Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

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David Truman's avatar
David Truman
7h

It all has a very familiar ring to it, notwithstanding where one may be in the world. Divide us and we remain conquered. Isn't it curious how, in the past few decades the politics of the left has been dominated by matters of identity (gender, ethnicity etc etc) and not by social or economic class? Qui bono?

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