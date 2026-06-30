SOUTH AFRICA'S BLACK AFRICAN IMMIGRANT ISSUE: TARGETING THE WRONG PEOPLE.
“Direct Your Anger at Power, Not Migrants.”
For decades the South African Government did little or nothing about the increasing number of undocumented people from other African countries entering the country. Now many of these immigrants are facing attacks and deportation. Is a Problem-Reaction-Solution strategy being played out?
Problem-Reaction-Solution (often abbreviated as PRS) describes a manipulative tactic used by governments and elite groups to implement agendas that the public would otherwise reject. This concept is often associated with the Latin phrase “Ordo ab Chao” (Order out of Chaos)
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The framework operates as follows:
Problem: A crisis is created, exaggerated, or allowed to happen. In this instance, an increasing number of undocumented people are allowed to enter the country.
Reaction: The public reacts with fear, outrage, and a demand for safety or resolution. Media coverage often amplifies this emotional response.
Solution: The orchestrators present a pre-planned solution (e.g., new laws, wars, surveillance systems) that consolidates power or advances a hidden agenda, which is accepted by a fearful population. The solution in this instance is the deployment of a Digital Identification system which is a major part of the Digital Prison which is being built for South Africans, and people of virtually all countries. The claimed immigration crisis will silence Digital ID dissenters. Or so it is hoped. This is the endgame of the enslavement and extermination agenda of the death cult which runs the Matrix.
EXIT THE MATRIX. ENTER THE AUTHENTIX.
Exit the Matrix: The Three Non-Negotiables for Survival in the Final Hour
WHY DIGITAL ID MUST BE RESISTED AT ALL COSTS AND HOW TO AVOID THE DIGITAL PRISON.
This Puts Everything Into Perspective.
“Direct Your Anger at Power, Not Migrants.”
Speaking at the Siyafana Sonke Action Campaign press briefing ahead of the June 30 deadline, Tessa Dooms called on South Africans to focus their anger on failed systems and those in power rather than targeting individual migrants.
She argued that immigration is only one of several crises facing the country, alongside unemployment, poverty, healthcare failures and water shortages. Dooms warned that vigilantism will not fix these problems, saying criminality must be addressed through a functional and trusted police service, regardless of a person’s nationality.
“We’re Blaming the Wrong People!” Dlamini-Zuma Drops a Bombshell.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says South Africa's unemployment and poverty cannot be solved by removing undocumented migrants alone, urging leaders to fix the economy instead as immigration protests intensify nationwide.
Know Your Enemy.
THE OCCULT BANKING SYSTEM: How Black Magic Creates Psychopathic Finance.
Meet South Africa’s epi-politicians.
Carl Mpangazitha Niehaus Describes the March and March Movement.
eNCA Report.
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It all has a very familiar ring to it, notwithstanding where one may be in the world. Divide us and we remain conquered. Isn't it curious how, in the past few decades the politics of the left has been dominated by matters of identity (gender, ethnicity etc etc) and not by social or economic class? Qui bono?