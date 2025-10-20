Details in my Telegram group .

A major population-based study from Seoul, South Korea has drawn global attention and for good reason. Scientists analyzed the health records of 8.4 million people between 2021 and 2023 to see whether there were any associations between COVID-19 vaccination and cancer diagnoses within one year.

In South Korea, they conducted a study of C19 vaccinated vs. unvaccinated people, and after 12 months, the results showed a substantial increase in cancers among those who took the jab.

This comprised six different cancers with higher risks, including thyroid cancer, gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and breast cancer.

Prostate and lung cancer were elevated by more than 50%.

So, we can see that this technology is very risky. While we cannot say conclusively that it caused cancer, we can say that this is a very alarming study, and more research is needed to back it up.

1-year risks of cancers associated with COVID-19 vaccination: a large population-based cohort study in South Korea.

Torches of Freedom

Women Mind Controlled to Smoke, Die Early and Give Themselves Cancer - just like all forms of mind control, the “smokers“ believe that they decided to smoke, when really the command to smoke was mind controlled into them. The social engineers hiding behind government and media dislike the female in general and want to simply make her ill. There are ancient black magic reasons why the cult in power targets women. If you don’t understand mind control and brainwashing today, bad things will happen to you and your family. Jason Christoff.

Watch the video below to see how women were tricked.

Torches of Freedom.

Cancer Rates Are Skyrocketing And Increasingly Affecting the Young.

