Greetings

I hope you are doing well. I wanted to reach out personally about something I’d like to share.

As you may know, over the past while, I’ve had the privilege of guiding people through my edupowerment programs and honestly, the best part has always been hearing how it’s made a difference. So, I’ve decided to start a referral program and I want to offer you the opportunity to join.

Here’s how it works:

If you refer someone who signs up for one of my programs, you’ll earn 10% of the program price for every month they remain enrolled. It’s my way of saying thank you for spreading the word and for trusting me enough to recommend my programs to people you care about.

There’s no cap on how many people you can refer, and there’s nothing complicated about it. Just point them my way, and let me know who they are and your commission will be in your account as soon as they’ve signed up and paid.

If you know someone who’s been wanting to transform one or more aspects of their lives or looking for holistic transformation through participating in the various programs I offer, including Subconscious Mind Academy, Holistic Leadership in the Unfolding Dystopia, Optimal Health and Wellness Academy, Optimal Brain Defence Academy, and Optimal Detox Academy, send them my way and I will reward you for thinking of me.

REFER 10 PEOPLE AND RECEIVE FREE PARTICIPATION IN ANY ONE OF MY PROGRAMS AS LONG AS YOUR REFERRALS REMAIN SIGNED UP!

Thank you for reading this message and I hope you will take up my offer.

Wishing you all the best.

Faiez

P.S. If you’d like to attend an Information Session to learn about the programs just let me know and I will schedule a session. I will also post three brochures, some testimonials and feedback about my work below.

Message Dr Faiez Kirsten

Brochure Subconscious Mind Academy 462KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Brochure Holistic Leadership In The Unfolding Dystopia 473KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Brochure Optimal Brain Defence Academy 364KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Message Dr Faiez Kirsten

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Refer a friend