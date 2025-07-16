Share this postDr Faiez Kirsten's HWP ReportPRESERVE YOUR AND YOUR FAMILY'S LIVES.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePRESERVE YOUR AND YOUR FAMILY'S LIVES.Jul 16, 20259Share this postDr Faiez Kirsten's HWP ReportPRESERVE YOUR AND YOUR FAMILY'S LIVES.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore43ShareEMFs and Nanotech. Harming and killing multitudes.Preserve your and your family’s lives.ShareSubscribeThanks for reading Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.Subscribe9Share this postDr Faiez Kirsten's HWP ReportPRESERVE YOUR AND YOUR FAMILY'S LIVES.Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore43Share
I was suspicious that my headaches were caused by 5g
So I asked my provider to only allow the 4g network to be activated. After a short while my headaches stopped. In the past I awoke every day with pain that forced me to get up early every day because I was in too much pain to fall back asleep. Now I am able to sleep until it is time to get up. Not sure the 5g was the cause, but I don't want it turned on.
Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.