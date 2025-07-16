Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

norica
17h

I was suspicious that my headaches were caused by 5g

So I asked my provider to only allow the 4g network to be activated. After a short while my headaches stopped. In the past I awoke every day with pain that forced me to get up early every day because I was in too much pain to fall back asleep. Now I am able to sleep until it is time to get up. Not sure the 5g was the cause, but I don't want it turned on.

Kaylene Emery
3h

Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.

