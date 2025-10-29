PEOPLE HAVE, WITHOUT THEIR CONSENT, BEEN PLEDGED AS COLLATERAL FOR FRAUDULENT GOVERNMENT LOANS. HERE'S HOW TO ESCAPE THE MODERN-DAY SLAVE PLANTATION.
CROWN, (aka Corporation of London ) - Holy See - Global Slavery system based on a Vatican Papal Bull of 1302.
DAVID ICKE - This Might Be Our Last Chance. They’re pushing harder than ever for total digital control. Digital IDs, programmable money, and surveillance systems are being sold as convenience, but they’re the final lock on our freedom. This might truly be our last chance to stop it. From INSPIRED on YT. ESCAPE THE DIGITAL PRISON . Here’s How.
Rendered Constantly Available For Programming 24 /7. Reprogramming The Subconscious Is Key. Defeat The New World Order. Change The World. Here’s How.
Adler’s Model vs Freud’s Model of psychology. Reprogram Your Subconscious.
Freud was wrong about nearly everything.
