PEOPLE HAVE CHANGED. HAVE BECOME ROBOTIC. SOCIETY IS DEVOLVING.
What does it mean to be a human being? Is our humanity worth preserving?
“People have changed and it's actually terrifying...”
Jacob Whelan
We are literally being given the blueprint to build the mechanism of our own destruction.
Preserve Your and Your Family’s Lives.
Evade the Great Poisoning and Culling of Humanity. Join the Club!
U R ROBOT.
Thanks for reading Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Yes they have not just socially but in work as well always want a perception that isnt reality