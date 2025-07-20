Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy L's avatar
Nancy L
10m

Yes they have not just socially but in work as well always want a perception that isnt reality

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Faiez Kirsten
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture