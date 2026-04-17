Excerpt From Meritocracy Vs Criminocracy The Worldwide Battle For Authentic Governance 773KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Excerpt from MERITOCRACY VS CRIMINOCRACY - THE WORLDWIDE BATTLE FOR AUTHENTIC GOVERNANCE: Analyzing Governance Through the Lenses of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the United States, the State of Israel and the Republic of South Africa



Please share with:

Academics and students in political science, international relations, and governance studies.

Policy professionals, civil servants, and think tank analysts.

Activists, NGO leaders, and human rights advocates.

Educators teaching dystopian literature, ethics, or civic engagement.

Professionals in leadership development, organizational psychology, and social innovation.

Thank you!

Message Dr Faiez Kirsten

Share