Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Todd Lutz US Army 1SG (RET)
Apr 26

Oh my. Ever since I first saw the big dark brooding 5G pole in Philly I could sense something not right. There's an "objective". I asked AI for an interpretation of the Kingsmen movie, which I could barley finish for the blasphemous themes, the call us Nutz or conspiracy therapists until they don't....at the point I became forewarned truth.

While "Kingsman: The Secret Service" doesn't explicitly use biblical end-times symbolism, it explores themes of global crisis and the potential for a world-altering event, drawing parallels to apocalyptic scenarios. The film's villain, Valentine, proposes a drastic solution to overpopulation, framing it as a necessary evil to save the planet, which echoes the concept of a global catastrophe leading to drastic measures. This, in turn, can be interpreted as an allegory for potential scenarios where the world is in peril, necessitating extreme actions, regardless of moral implications.

Here's a more detailed breakdown:

1. Global Crisis and Mass Destruction:

The film presents a world facing various problems, including overpopulation and environmental issues.

Valentine's plan to reduce the world's population through a network of devices that cause mass deaths is a clear example of a global threat, resembling a world-altering event.

2. The "Necessary Evil" Argument:

Valentine justifies his actions by claiming that a dramatic population reduction is necessary to save the Earth from environmental collapse.

This echoes the idea that some individuals or groups might be willing to commit evil acts if they believe they are doing it for the greater good or to prevent a larger catastrophe.

3. Themes of Control and Manipulation:

The film explores themes of global control and manipulation, with the wealthy elite potentially orchestrating events for their own benefit.

This resonates with apocalyptic scenarios where a powerful force seeks to exert complete control over humanity, often under the guise of a utopian vision.

4. No Explicit Religious Symbolism:

It's crucial to note that "Kingsman" does not explicitly use any biblical or religious symbolism related to the end times.

The film's apocalyptic scenario is primarily driven by the characters' internal conflicts and the broader societal issues they face.

In Conclusion:

While "Kingsman" doesn't directly reference end-times, it explores themes of global crisis, the justification of evil, and the potential for a world-altering event, which can be interpreted as an allegory for apocalyptic scenarios. The film raises questions about the potential for drastic measures in the face of overwhelming problems, drawing parallels to the idea of a global catastrophe leading to moral dilemmas.

