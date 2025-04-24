On the 28th of March 2022 I received an email from Mr. Peter Moropyane, investigator at the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) informing me that he had received a complaint from a Dr. Wendy Orr about several publications of mine. The links to download the publications, the email and the complaint will be posted in Part 3. Given the content provided in this 3-part post, you decide what motivated Dr. Orr to file the complaint.

🚨 THE DEAGLE REPORT. THE VACCINES. THE 5G/6G SWITCH ON. 🚨

This might just be the most terrifying possibility of our time...

→ What if it’s ALL connected?

THE DEAGLE REPORT — THE SILENT WARNING NOBODY WAS SUPPOSED TO SEE.

Published by Deagel.com — a military-linked intelligence source tied to the US Department of Defense, the CIA, and NATO suppliers.

This wasn’t a random blog.

This was a site used by defense insiders.

And what did they predict?

→ By 2025, entire Western nations would be emptied of their people.

→ The USA — population drop from 327 million to 100 million.

→ The UK — down from 66 million to 15 million.

→ Canada — cut in half.

→ Australia — wiped out.

→ Germany, France, Spain — GUTTED.

Not by war.

Not by plague.

Not by famine.

But by something else.

Something silent.

Something planned.

WHAT DID DEAGLE KNOW?

Deagel claimed the cause would be economic collapse — triggered by systemic failures.

But what would kill 200 million Americans in 4 years?

Or wipe out 75% of Europe?

Something targeted.

Something global.

AND THEN IT BEGAN.

→ 2020: The mRNA vaccine rollout — rushed, experimental, forced.

→ 2021-2024: Graphene Oxide exposed inside vaccine vials — as identified by multiple doctors, including Dr. Geinel Rodriguez — a substance highly sensitive to electromagnetic fields.

→ 2021-2025: Global 5G/6G tower buildout — in every city, every neighbourhood, every school, every hospital — even rural areas.

WHY THE DESPERATION?

WHY THE SPEED?

WHY THE COORDINATION?

HERE’S THE UNTHINKABLE POSSIBILITY:

→ What if the vaccines were Step 1?

→ What if the towers were Step 2?

→ And what if Step 3 is The Event — The Switch On.

A future moment where:

💥 Every tower goes fully live.

💥 A specific frequency is activated.

💥 Graphene Oxide inside human bodies reacts.

💥 The perfect silent weapon is unleashed.

WHAT WOULD THE EFFECTS BE?

→ Blood thickening instantly.

→ Brain waves disrupted.

→ Organs overheating.

→ Cells inflamed.

→ Sudden heart failure.

→ Neurological shutdown.

→ Unexplained deaths on a global scale.

A mass cull — without firing a single bullet.

THE TIMING LINES UP.

→ Deagle’s date? 2025.

→ The 5G/6G global grid? Nearly complete.

→ WHO Pandemic Treaty? Ready to seize full power.

→ Global Central Bank Digital Currencies? On standby.

→ Governments militarising speech? Already happening.

This isn’t conspiracy anymore.

This looks like coordination.

THE FINAL QUESTION.

Was The Deagle Report:

→ A Warning?

or...

→ A Blueprint?

THE CLOCK IS TICKING.

Ask yourself:

→ Why force vaccines that didn’t stop transmission?

→ Why hide graphene oxide inside them?

→ Why rush the 5G/6G grid like there’s no tomorrow?

→ Why does everything point to 2025?

📢 PREPARE ACCORDINGLY.

Stock up.

Stay alert.

Stay healthy.

Stay unvaccinated.

Stay off-grid when necessary.

Because if The Event is real…

💥 THEY WON’T WARN YOU.

💥 THEY WON’T ANNOUNCE IT.

💥 IT WILL JUST HAPPEN.

