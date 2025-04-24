Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sy's avatar
Sy
Apr 25

As if we didn't already know this! But, I guess since there ARE SUCH HUGE ongoing efforts being made to try to cover this up, it doesn't hurt to keep pointing this out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda Stevenson's avatar
Linda Stevenson
Apr 24

How disturbing it all is, I noted you said Australian population will be wiped out? I saw the deagel report with population predictions from 2017 26mil to 15 million in 2025. So what has changed about these numbers and why. Can you please show us the new report you’re talking about.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr Faiez Kirsten and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Faiez Kirsten
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture