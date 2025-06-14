All Americans will be tracked by a Trump-branded totalitarian surveillance state armed with a digital kill chain.
Musk vs Trump is just a cover for the Palantir taking control of the self-assembling nanoparticle operating systems in the killshots of Murderna and Big Pharma.
Even beyond Palantir surveillance, vaccines will create mind-controlled slaves through electromagnetic waves received by liquid crystals in the brain.
Thanks for reading Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
WEBINAR RECORDING: DUAL PROTECTION AGAINST THE CURRENT EMF - NANOTECH WORLDWIDE GENOCIDE.
Thanks for reading Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Funny how everyone reading this is using a EMF transmitting 5G device.
Wtf! Stop! 100% I believe Covid vaccines are genocide! Stop blaming Trump. Truth be told Pfizer had a patent on this mRNA vaccine for a Corona virus long before Trump was president the first time! I want unsubscribe from your site because u are spreading lies and misinformation- get your facts straight