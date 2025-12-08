Join the Monday Meeting Group Here

Greetings everyone. We will do an overview of Falken’s new book, ‘Global Reset Agenda - Death Sentence of a Poisonous Snake’ next meeting (copy below).

A huge thanks to Dr faiez for creating a platform where we can connect with like minded people. I absolutely appreciated having a platform to share my concerns, and to learn from other people around the world what their experience has been and what they are doing to overcome their challenges. Kahnita.

What I appreciate most about the weekly sessions is hearing from others; it gives me hope and helps me feel less alone. - Sue

“I recently joined Faiez’s video chat on the COSMOS app, and it was one of the most thought‑provoking discussions I’ve attended in a long time. The session explored pressing global issues and encouraged us to reflect critically on the narratives shaping our world. What stood out most was the open, respectful exchange of ideas—everyone had space to share their perspective, and Faiez guided the conversation with clarity and insight.

It wasn’t just informative; it was empowering. I left with a deeper understanding of the challenges we face and a renewed sense of responsibility to think independently and engage meaningfully with others. If you’re looking for a space to expand your awareness, challenge assumptions, and connect with like‑minded individuals, I highly recommend joining the next chat.” Vishal

“It is great to meet up with like-minded people where I feel normal and not like the crazy conspiracy theorist, and to talk about the things that are worrying me about what is coming in our very near future, and look for solutions together.” Veronica H

This is the most jaw-dropping 4 minutes and 21 seconds you will watch this year.

Nicole Shanahan — ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, former running mate of RFK Jr., and someone who personally signed nine-figure philanthropy checks — just went full whistleblower on the entire Silicon Valley “tech wife mafia” and how they were used.



Her exact words (full clip below):

“I don’t think many of the tech mafia wives realize… they were used to set the groundwork for what Klaus Schwab calls The Great Reset.

Their money especially was being conscripted through a network of NGO advisors, Hollywood, Davos, and their own companies.

A really small group of people… completely blind to how their groundwork is being used to enable these Great Reset policies.”



Then she turns the knife inward:

“These women find their meaning through philanthropic work. I really believed I was helping Black communities and indigenous communities rise up.

But now the problems have gotten worse. Crime worse. Mental health worse. The whole model is broken.

At the end of the day they always go: ‘But climate change.’

Social justice + climate change — it gets progressive women 100% of the time.”



She even says many now believe the biggest “climate change issues” are actually geoengineering issues.



This isn’t some random podcast bro.



This is a woman who lived in the mansions, sat on the boards, flew private to Davos parties… and is now saying:

“We were the useful idiots.”



Watch the full unedited 4:21 below.

