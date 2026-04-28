Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

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✨PhoenixRose ✨'s avatar
✨PhoenixRose ✨
6h

Yep…to learn more about the real deal listen to this and follow UC Workroom on X!

https://youtu.be/2cNJJVXy3zI?si=Uo-u6Gs1onMojf7S

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God is watching Mary!'s avatar
God is watching Mary!
7h

Blah blah blah. No God, no Allah, nothing.

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