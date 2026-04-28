NO LONGER HUMAN.
No longer human
No longer human - Borg Genesis owned by Pfizer and Moderna
Covid was never about a virus but about the vaccine
Owning humans
Foretelling your transformation into automatons
We’re already a cyborg says Elon Musk
Is the Hive Consciousness already a reality? What do you think?
Experience Holistic Balance (Real Medicine). Join HWPI.
The Rigged Game
The Great Brain Robbery
The brain is under attack. It is the 21st-century battlescape with a range of weapons being used to disempower and destroy it, including chemical and biological weapons, directed energy weapons, electromagnetic pollution, and psychological operations. Unsurprisingly, the brain and mental functions of many people have deteriorated and are getting worse. Multitudes have been robbed of their ability to think critically, regulate their emotions, remember, pay attention and execute other brain and mental functions effectively. And neurodegenerative conditions such as Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease have skyrocketed.
The Optimal Brain Defence Academy program is a comprehensive edupowerment program which runs over six weeks and is designed to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to protect their brain and mind and to enhance brain and mental health and performance. This program covers various aspects of brain and mental health, performance and protection including the Subconscious Mind, Directed Energy Weapons and Targeted Individuals, Nutrition, Detoxification, and Brain Fitness Training among others. By participating in the Optimal Brain Defence Academy program, individuals can take proactive steps to safeguard their neuro-sovereignty and resist the New World Order’s agenda of enslavement and extermination.
Yep…to learn more about the real deal listen to this and follow UC Workroom on X!
https://youtu.be/2cNJJVXy3zI?si=Uo-u6Gs1onMojf7S
Blah blah blah. No God, no Allah, nothing.