Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

Dr Faiez Kirsten's HWP Report

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Debra Mains's avatar
Debra Mains
1d

Hello again Dr Faiez. I would like to join in this because as you say - the time to be observers is over and it's time to stand up. New Zealand is headed for this technocratic dystopia rather quickly. Our Govt is still allowing Big Pharma to advertise their poisons on Television! and without many knowing, they are quietly banning natural products.

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Katmagu's avatar
Katmagu
2d

Wow! Sign me up please!

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