Here is a video from Rafa Calvin/ La Quinta Columna showing you in a few minutes, nano-technology in a dental anaesthetic that has self assembled into distinct nano/ micro scale circuitry to serve as a digital interface in the Internet of Bodies with the Cloud.

PROTECT YOURSELF AGAINST THE UNFOLDING EMF - NANOTECH ENSLAVEMENT AND EXTERMINATION AGENDA. CONTACT ME FOR DETAILS.

People keep asking me whether this vaccine or that anaesthetic contains the nanotechnology in question.

The answer is that ALL vaccines and anaesthetics contain self assembling nanotechnology.

Here's a list that is by no means exhaustive of medications and drinks/ food containing self assembling nanotechnology:

ALL Vaccines.

Dental anaesthetics ( very likely, all of them).

Inhalers and Nebuliser solutions used for treatment of asthma.

Eye and ear drops.

Nasal drops.

Insulin,Etanercept for the treatment of Rheumatoid arthritis.

Intravenous solutions and Plasma Expanders.

PCR swabs soaked in Hydrogel.

‘Popular’ drinks, eg, Red Bull, Coca cola.

Breakfast Cereals ( popular brands) contain small amount of metals and Graphene Oxide/ Smart dust.

Medication particularly coming in capsule form may contain millemetre sized chip - it's worth opening your capsules before swallowing.

Infant Formula.

Sports Supplements.

Processed foods like McDonald's and similar food chains.

Water, eg, sparkling water Perrier shown to contain Graphene Oxide.

You may want to add more categories to the above, in the comments section.

The lyrics in this short video are from a song titled Living in Video by Trans-X in the 1980’s. The words Interface and Computer suggest a predictive programming message and the word ‘STOP’ is repeated in the song as a warning from 45 years ago.

Global food supply was deliberately contaminated with nanotechnology between 2021-2023 according to whistle-blowers at We Are Sovereign. They claim that the nanotechnology in our bodies has the potential to be activated and controlled by devices such as Starlink and 5G. Nalbachone Cody.

Died Suddenly 2: Nano Sapiens ｜ TRAILER - plus interview with the film-makers

This all feels like very old news now but I guess it's news to some..

Good luck everyone. (Not much we can do about it - demons gonna demon.)

Transhumanism is a topic that a lot of people have yet to grasp in full.

Mainly because there are so many aspects to it, so many ways of deploying the technology to achieve it, that it would take shows entirely dedicated to it every day to cover all of the developments in this arena.

But the filmmakers from the notorious movie Died Suddenly have been contacted by a whistleblower who has shared shocking information with them surrounding the COVID shots.

They’re now releasing a follow-up film called Died Suddenly 2: Nano Sapiens, which dives into these new allegations. Edward Szall and Matthew Skow.

SYNOPSIS

What’s bigger than Snowden, larger than Wikileaks, and more dangerous than the Epstein files?

In November 2024, a whistleblower reached out concerned, frightened, and afraid for his life. He worked as the lead project manager for the largest data collection firm in the world.

Before the pandemic he was brought into a classified meeting, with representatives from five countries and BionTech, to extract data from every person who would soon take the novel mRNA vaccine.

He understood if data could be taken out, data could be placed within.

With the discovery of Bluetooth signals radiating from cemeteries, doctors

from around the world witnessing self assembling nano technology, and the

rise of technocratic surveillance, the push to replace mankind is here, God

save us all.

The Smart City Meta-Human.

